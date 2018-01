India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with a warning that protectionism is gaining ground, while globalisation is losing its appeal.

US President Donald Trump - who champions an "America first" trade policy - is expected to join 70 other leaders at the three-day summit.

At the centre of this year's summit is the debate over the growing gap between rich and poor.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from the resort of Davos.