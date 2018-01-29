Fighting intensifies in Yemen's Aden after separatist 'coup'

At least four people have been killed in raging battles between government forces and secessionist fighters in the southern port city of Aden, as Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher accuses the separatists of attempting a coup.

by

    At least four people have been killed in raging battles between government forces and secessionist fighters in Yemen's southern port city of Aden.

    Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher accused southern separatists of attempting a coup after fighting erupted. The two sides in Aden are supported by countries within the Saudi-led coalition that are fighting the Houthi rebels.

    Fighting has also intensified in the city of Taiz in central Yemen, prompting international aid organisations such as OXFAM to close down their offices.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    The boy who started the war in Syria

    The Syrian civil war is the deadliest conflict the 21st century has witnessed so far.

    Al-Aqsa Mosque: Five things you need to know

    Al-Aqsa Mosque: Five things you need to know

    Al Jazeera explains why the holy site is a flashpoint.

    Far-right politician converts to Islam, quits AfD party

    German far-right politician becomes Muslim, quits party

    Social media users note irony of Wagner converting to Islam after being member of Islamophobic party.