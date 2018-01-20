A divided US grows further apart after Trump's first year

Rarely in recent years has the US appeared so polarised on fundamental issues like race, gender, and prosperity.

A new poll published to mark one year since the inauguration shows the problem of a divided nation under Trump.

Three in four Americans say the country is clearly divided, six in ten say they don't have trust in the political system, and six in ten say racial tensions have increased.

The divide is most notable with women, who tend to vote democratic, and with people of colour who are less likely to support Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher travelled to a state Trump unexpectedly won in 2016, Pennsylvania, to see how deep the divide really is.