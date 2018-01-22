Deaths reported in shelling of Syria's Damascus

Government blames rebels as 'five people die and 11 others' suffer injuries in attack on Bab Touma neighbourhood.

    It remains unclear who was responsible for the attack [File: Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
    It remains unclear who was responsible for the attack [File: Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]

    Five people have been killed in artillery fire in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to a UK-based war monitoring group. 

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which gathers details of casualties from a network of sources inside the country, said on Monday that 11 others were wounded in the attack on the neighbourhood of Bab Touma.

    The government's official news agency, SANA, confirmed the reports, saying those killed in the attack were civilians. 

    {articleGUID}

    A source in Damascus police reportedly told SANA "armed groups deployed in several areas of Eastern Ghouta targeted the neighbourhood of Bab Touma with artillery shells, one of which hit a bus stop at the neighbourhood's roundabout ..." 

    SANA cited the source as saying that some were critically wounded, meaning the death toll was likely to go up.

    It remains unclear who was responsible for the attack. No group has claimed responsibility.

    According to the SOHR, at least seven others were wounded in shelling on other areas of Damascus. 

    Eastern Ghouta is an opposition-held area adjacent to Damascus, where the government of President Bashar al-Assad sits.

    {articleGUID}

    The proximity of Eastern Ghouta to Damascus makes it a key target.

    Since 2013, the government has maintained a suffocating siege on the area in an effort to weaken the rebel groups, and continues to shell it despite a so-called de-escalation agreement meant to lessen the violence there. 

    The area is under the control of groups loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA), a loose conglomeration of armed brigades made up of Syrian army defectors and ordinary civilians, which receive financial and logistical support from the US, Turkey, and several Arab Gulf countries.

    The four-year siege has led to a major humanitarian crisis, with severe food and medicine shortages.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why some African Americans are moving to Africa

    Escaping systemic racism: Why I quit New York for Accra

    African-Americans are returning to the lands of their ancestors as life becomes precarious and dangerous in the USA.

    What happens when the US government shuts down?

    The US government has shut down. What happens next?

    US federal government begins partial shutdown after Senate blocks short-term spending bill. What happens next?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Is an empowered Palestinian girl not worthy of Western feminist admiration?