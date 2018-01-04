Deadly suicide blast hits Afghan capital

Attack in Kabul kills at least 11 people and wounds 25 others as ISIL claims responsibility.

    At least 11 people were killed in a suicide bombing targeting security forces in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday.

    Waheed Majrooh, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, told Al Jazeera at least 25 others were wounded in the attack that happened in the Banaee area in Kabul's PD9 district. 

    Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the wounded to hospitals from the area close to the US embassy and other foreign missions.

    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) issued a statement on its Amaq news agency saying it was responsible for the blast.

    A suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest targeted police officers and intelligence agents, killing or wounding about 80 of them, it said.

    The attack is the latest in a wave of violence that killed hundreds of civilians in Afghanistan in 2017.

    Both ISIL and the Taliban have carried out attacks in the war-torn country.

    Thursday's bombing happened days after a suicide attacker killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 80 others at a Shia cultural centre in Kabul, underlining the precarious security situation in the Afghan capital. It too was claimed by ISIL.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

