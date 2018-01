The toughest race in world motorsport has ended in the Argentinian city of Cordoba.

The veteran Spanish driver, Carlos Sainz, won the Dakar rally beating his greatest rival, the seven-time champion, Stephane Peter-Hansel, who lost the lead after hitting a tree.

Austrian, Matthias Walkner, clinched the bike race while Russian, Eduard Nikolaev, won the truck category.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Cordoba, Argentina.