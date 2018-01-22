Why China and Latin America are discussing trade now

China's huge market has been absorbing more and more food commodities it cannot produce at home from Latin American growers. Will this relationship grow into the fields of innovation and manufacturing?

by

    Growing demand from China is sustaining Chile's cherry production.

    Exports to China have allowed fruit producers to grow substantially in the regions of central to southern Chile.

    Foreign ministers from Latin America and China are meeting in Chile for a two-day summit focusing on trade, which is becoming crucial for the growth of both.

    Leaders from the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) want to make sure that relations with China go beyond its appetite for commodities.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Los Lirios, Chile.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why some African Americans are moving to Africa

    Escaping systemic racism: Why I quit New York for Accra

    African-Americans are returning to the lands of their ancestors as life becomes precarious and dangerous in the USA.

    What happens when the US government shuts down?

    The US government has shut down. What happens next?

    US federal government begins partial shutdown after Senate blocks short-term spending bill. What happens next?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Is an empowered Palestinian girl not worthy of Western feminist admiration?