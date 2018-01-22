Why China and Latin America are discussing trade now

Growing demand from China is sustaining Chile's cherry production.

Exports to China have allowed fruit producers to grow substantially in the regions of central to southern Chile.

Foreign ministers from Latin America and China are meeting in Chile for a two-day summit focusing on trade, which is becoming crucial for the growth of both.

Leaders from the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) want to make sure that relations with China go beyond its appetite for commodities.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Los Lirios, Chile.