Bangladesh delays repatriation of Rohingya refugees

The repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar will not start as planned due to a delay in compiling the list of people.

by

    Bangladesh has delayed plans to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled violence, including mass killings and rape, in Myanmar. The process was due to begin on Tuesday, but a list verifying the details of people to be sent back is still incomplete.

    There are fears that the Rohingya will be forced to return to conditions that are still unsafe. More than 680,000 have crossed the border to Bangladesh since a crackdown began last August.

    Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Bangladesh.

