How New Year's Eve is celebrated around the world

On the night of December 31, festivities start in cities around the world to celebrate the coming of the New Year. Samoa, Tonga and Kiritimati will be the first places to receive 2018, while the US will be among the last.

The celebrations start on December 31 and will go on past midnight into January 1.

Below we take a look at the most popular traditions and celebrations that take place around the world.

Australia, India, Russia

Wellington, New Zealan, is the first major city to receive the New Year. Local councils usually organise parties and street carnivals and fireworks displays.

In Brisbane, Australia people gather at sites around the Brisbane River to watch the fireworks.

In India, Goa and Kerala are among the most visited destinations during New Year's Eve.

At five minutes to midnight, the Russian president traditionally delivers a televised speech for the New Year.

There is also a tradition to listen to the Kremlin clock bell ringing 12 times on the radio or TV.

UAE, Lebanon, Spain

In Dubai, New Year's fireworks are set from Jumeirah beach and the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

This year the fireworks will be replaced with a laser show , according to UAE authorities citing safety concerns.

In Lebanon, celebrations begin with a dinner among family and friends, while the countdown to the next year is broadcast on TV.

In Madrid, The countdown is followed by the clock on top of the Casa de Correos building in Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid. It is traditional to eat 12 grapes, minutes before New Year.

Would you like to know how we see in the New Year in #Spain?

Eating twelve grapes.

Would you like to try an original New Year’s Eve?

Then come and eat grapes in Spain.

¡You will have an unforgettable fiesta! #NewYearInSpain #ChristmasInSpain #LoveSpain #VisitSpain pic.twitter.com/OI3ZpTz7DL — Spain (@spain) November 15, 2017

Brazil, US, Venezuela