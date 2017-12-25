No women no fly: Twitter tackles Tunisia-Emirates spat

Social media users have blasted the UAE as sexist and racist after the Gulf state banned Tunisian women from entry.

Emirates airline stopped accepting Tunisian women on Dubai-bound flights on December 22.

Tunisia responded to the airline's move on Sunday, suspending all Emirates flights to and from the North African country.

The transport ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page the suspension would remain until Emirates "can find a suitable solution to operate its flights in accordance with international laws and treaties".

The ministry previously described the move as illegal.

The UAE has cited security as the reason for the travel restriction, and Emirates said it will stop flying to Tunisia as instructed from Monday.

But critics have said the move was discriminatory and lashed out at the UAE.

A discussion is taking place under two hashtags on social media: #Nowomennofly and #تونس_تؤدب_الامارات, which means #TunisiadisciplinestheUAE.

Firas Bouzguenda wrote on Twitter: "Emirates: No women. Tunisia: No fly"

Emirates : No women

Tunisia : No fly

#تونس_تودب_الامارات — Firas Bouzguenda (@FirasBZDA) December 24, 2017

@khulafiii said it was "amazing" that Tunisia had responded strongly.

The fact that Tunisia banned emirates airlines just because of tunisian women are amazing 👏🏽. #تونس_تؤدب_الامارات — لطيفة. (@khulaifiii) December 25, 2017

@ryma12 took the opportunity to give a brief history lesson, noting achievements in Tunisia to mock the UAE. She said women were given the vote in 1957, years before the UAE was founded.

1846: #Tunisia abolishes slavery

1956: Tunisia abolishes poligamy

1957: Tunisian women can vote and seek office

1965: Tunisia legalizes abortion

1971: #UAE is founded

2017: UAE bans Tunisian females from boarding its Emirates flights

🇹🇳 #NoWomenNoFly

#تونس_تودب_الامارات — Ryma (@ryyma12) December 25, 2017

"Never underestimate a nation that started a revolution ... that spread across the Middle East," said Shaima Dallali, a law student.

Never underestimate a nation that started a revolution... that spread across the Middle East .#تونس_تودب_الامارات — Shaima Dallali (@TunisianRose) December 25, 2017

Tunisian journalist Dalila Musaddiq said: "Backwardness can't be cured with high-rise towers, a French Louvre museum or man-made islands."

اعلامية تونسية براديو @RadioMosaiqueFM تمسح بكرامة حكام #الإمارات الأرض ردا على قرار الخطوط الإمارتية @emirates منع التونسيات من ركوب طائراتها المتجهة نحو #دبي وتقول :" التخلف لاتداويه الأبراج العالية ولا متحف اللوفر ولا الجزر الاصطناعية " #خليجي23 #الكويت_السعوية #خليجي_لأبد pic.twitter.com/acG8NDcs80 — بنت الخضراء (@bentalkadra) December 22, 2017

Sarah Elamin praised the men who defended Tunisian women against "discrimination by Emirates".

#تونس_تؤدب_الامارات

Me watching Tunisian men on the hashtag defending Tunisian women against discrimination by Emirates Airlines. pic.twitter.com/euI5QQMHzX — سارة الأمين (@Saraa_Elamin) December 24, 2017

"I don't mean to applaud basic decency but it's just so refreshing to see Arab men not being absolute trash for once," Elamin wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Flah Marwa also said the issue centred on the discrimination of women.

This is not only discrimination against Tunisian women it is discrimination against all the women in the world!! Today Tunisian women tomorrow it will be you the one!#boycottemirates

#NowomanNoFly #Tunisie#تونس_تؤدب_الامارات — flah marwa (@maoi24) December 24, 2017

Haithem Afli called the move by Emirates an "act of sexism and stupidity".

In an act of sexism and stupidity, the Emirates bans all Tunisian WOMEN regardless of age from using UAE airports even in a transit with no given reasons whatsoever. It's not only an insult to Tunisian women, it is an insult to ALL women worldwide.#PetroDolar #NowomanNofly pic.twitter.com/nV9LMRSpTD — Haithem Afli (@AfliHaithem) December 25, 2017

Yosr Jouini, an aspiring data scientist, joined those calling for a boycott of the airline.

Olfa Said noted that the American actor Jennifer Aniston appears in Emirates advertising, and questioned the celebrity's opinion on the issue.