Tense scenes as unrest over US Jerusalem move continues

Protests have continued for a fourth day across the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip following a US decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The demonstrations on Saturday came as Palestinian leaders were to meet in Ramallah to firm up a response to US President Donald Trump's move.

In East Jerusalem, Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas as they charged - some on horseback - through a crowd of at least 100 peaceful demonstrators in Salah Eddin Street.

At least 13 Palestinians were detained and 12 injured as Israeli troops pushed and beat journalists and demonstrators at the scene. Among those held was Jihad Abu Zneid, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council member.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher, reporting from the protest in Occupied East Jerusalem, said there were running clashes throughout the afternoon, adding that people on the streets were "very scared" when the police horses started coming towards them.

"We've seen a number of people who started out with a very peaceful, small protest ... to make sure their voices could be heard," he said.

"They tried to march down the street when the police told them they didn't have a permit and couldn't march and at that point some confrontations started."

Israeli forces closed down most shops on Salah Eddin and confiscated Palestinian flags and posters from demonstrators.

"One police officer didn't like a poster that a woman was holding. He went to take it, the woman objected so he punched her full in the face," said Fisher.

Elsewhere, funerals were held in Gaza for two Hamas fighters and two protesters who were killed, respectively, by Israeli air raids and live fire on Friday.

At least 25 Palestinians, including six children, were wounded in the evening bombing, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli raids followed the alleged launching of rockets from inside the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith, reporting from the edge of Gaza City, close to the border with Israel, said clashes continued on Saturday, but they were not as intense as Friday, a day off for those in the besieged territory having jobs.

"It's less busy than it was yesterday," he said, noting that several dozens of mainly stone-throwing protesters where confronting Israeli security forces on the other side of the border fence.

"The Israelis are responding with live fire. I've heard some cracks of gunfire in the last few minutes," said Smith.

Further south, in Khan Younis, a slightly bigger crowd of about 200 protesters also clashed with Israeli forces.

Israeli forces also fired tear gas at Palestinians protesting on Saturday in Bethlehem.

On Friday, the Red Crescent said that its workers had attended to nearly 800 injuries in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

'War declaration'

The tense scenes follow Trump's decision to ignore warning from the international community and announce on Wednesday that that the US was formally recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and would begin the process of moving its embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.

The move, which broke with decades of policy, was roundly condemned by world leaders who described it as a "dangerous escalation" and the final nail in the coffin of peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel says the city, which is under Israeli occupation, cannot be divided.

Speaking on Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the relocation of the US embassy would probably not take place for at least two years.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Friday, Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said the Palestinian leadership was considering all options in response to Trump's announcement.

In a speech in Gaza City on Thursday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said the US move was a "war declaration against Palestinians", and called for a new Intifada, or uprising.

"This decision has killed the peace process, has killed the Oslo [accord], has killed the settlement process," he said.

"The US decision is an aggression, a declaration of war on us, on the best Muslim and Christian shrines in the heart of Palestine, Jerusalem. We should work on launching an Intifada in the face of the Zionist enemy," said Haniya.

With reporting from Ibrahim Husseini in Occupied East Jerusalem.