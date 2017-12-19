Striking spider lightning illuminates Adelaide's sky

Electrical storm causes a stir in South Australia.

    Residents of Glenelg, a suburb of Australia's Adelaide, have been treated to a particularly eye-catching electrical display.

    A cold front marching across Australia is bringing rain and lightning from the Northern Territory to Southeast Australia.

    The lightning, which illuminated Glenelg, travelled in long horizontal strokes, known as spider lightning.

    This video, captured by Caleb Travis in slow-motion, shows the lightning crawling across the sky.

    Spider lightning in Adelaide [Caleb Travis via Storyful]

    The storms brought with them a welcome relief from the heat.

    The maximum temperature in Adelaide on Monday was a sticky 35C, but on Tuesday it was a more bearable 28C.

    Melbourne and Sydney both have hotter temperatures for now, but the thunderstorms are marching east, promising a cooler change.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Should free speech be protected, no matter what?

    Should free speech be protected, no matter what?

    In this UpFront special, we debate unlimited free speech and its possible effect on minorities.

    What are the Saudis afraid of?

    What are the Saudis afraid of?

    Islamic art is a reminder of a Muslim past that some of today's powers are trying to undo.

    How did Victorian Muslims celebrate Christmas?

    How did Victorian Muslims celebrate Christmas?

    Led by William Quilliam, one of the first known Muslim converts, a small group used to gather and give food to the poor.