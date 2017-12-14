Somalia: Suicide bomber hits Mogadishu police academy

Several police officers killed and wounded in attack on a police academy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

    At least 10 people were killed in a suicide blast at a police academy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, officials said.

    Dressed in a police uniform, the attacker blew himself up inside the training camp of the academy early on Thursday, killing and wounding several officers.

    Some of the victims were critically wounded in the attack, authorities said, adding that the death toll may rise.

    Al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked rebel group fighting to overthrow the UN-backed government, claimed responsibility for the blast. The group said they killed more than 25 police officers in the attack.

    More soon... 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

