Russia's Alexei Navalny barred from presidential run

Opposition leader calls for boycott of 2018 vote after poll committee cites his fraud conviction to hand down ruling.

    Russia's Alexei Navalny barred from presidential run
    The election commission cited a 2013 conviction as the reason for barring Navalny [Reuters]

    The Russian election committee has barred opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president in the 2018 presidential elections.

    In a unanimous 12-0 ruling with one person abstaining, the committee cited a conviction for fraud as the reason Navalny could not take part as a presidential candidate.

    Directly after Monday's decision, Navalny called for a boycott of the March elections.

    "We are declaring a strike by voters. We will ask everyone to boycott these elections. We will not recognise the result," he said.

    In a pre-recorded message, released shortly after the election committee made its ruling public, Navalny, 41, also criticised current president Vladimir Putin.

    "Only Putin and the candidates he has handpicked are taking part in it."

    "Going to the polls right now is to vote for lies and corruption", Navalny said in the recording.

    {articleGUID}

    Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, announced earlier this month he intends to run for another six-year term.

    On Sunday, at a rally in front of about 750 supporters, Navalny called out Putin publicly.

    "It's you, Vladimir Putin, who turned this country into a source of personal enrichment for yourself, your family and your friends. It's why you shouldn't be president anymore, it's why you're a bad president", Navalny told the crowd that had gathered on a river beach on the outskirts of Moscow.

    A staunch Kremlin critic, Navalny rose to prominence in Russian politics in 2008.

    {articleGUID}

    He started blogging about alleged corruption at some of Russia's large, state-controlled corporations, using social media to reach out to predominantly young followers.

    Navalny was the driving force behind massive anti-Putin protests in 2011 and 2012, rallying tens of thousands of people across the country.

    In 2013, he was first sentenced in 2013 on embezzlement charges, after being accused of defrauding the Kirov regional budget of about $270,000.

    The European Court of Human Rights last year quashed the ruling.

    As a result Russia's Supreme Court ordered a retrial.

    Last February, in a retrial of the 2013 case, Kirov city court handed down a five-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of about $8,500 to Navalny.

    Navalny has always maintained that the conviction was politically motivated.

    Is Vladimir Putin a dictator?

    UpFront

    Is Vladimir Putin a dictator?

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    What the hijab means to me

    What the hijab means to me

    From Nigeria to Uruguay, women share their thoughts and feelings about the hijab.

    What will the Jerusalem vote mean for US diplomacy?

    What will the Jerusalem vote mean for US diplomacy?

    A stinging rebuke at the UN General Assembly may herald deeper problems for US foreign policy.

    Bitcoin: Know the risks before you buy

    Bitcoin: Know the risks before you buy

    'Bitcoin is right now the riskiest investment you can make.' Here are the risks you should consider before you buy.