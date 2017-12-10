Qatar signs $8bn Typhoon fighter jet deal with the UK

Qatar will buy 24 fighter jets from the United Kingdom, the biggest order for Typhoon aircraft in a decade.

    New purchase comes after Doha announced last week it would buy 12 French-made Dassault Rafale fighters [Courtesy: Qatar Ministry of Defence]
    New purchase comes after Doha announced last week it would buy 12 French-made Dassault Rafale fighters [Courtesy: Qatar Ministry of Defence]

    Qatar will buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets worth $8bn from the United Kingdom as the Gulf state continues to stock up on high-tech weaponry. 

    The deal between the two countries was signed in Doha by Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah and his British counterpart, Gavin Williamson.

    It is the biggest order for Typhoon fighters in more than a decade.

    "These formidable jets will boost the Qatari military's mission to tackle the challenges we both share in the Middle East, supporting stability in the region and delivering security at home," Williamson said.

    The deal for the Typhoon jets also includes training of air force personnel, the statement said.

    The two countries also agreed to create a Joint Operation Squadron, the start of a partnership between Qatar's air force and Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF).

    "The squadron tackles all air combat operations, ensuring combat readiness for all Qatari and British pilots and technicians," said the statement.

    {articleGUID}

    "It will have a notable role in operational coverage and aerial security during 2022 World Cup events."

    Qatar said on Thursday it would buy 12 Dassault Rafale fighter jets from the French aviation company in a deal worth $1bn.

    Both deals come as the blockade against Qatar has gone on for more than six months.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said they would cut all diplomatic and economic ties with the Gulf nation.

    The countries accused Qatar of having ties to terrorism, strengthening its relations with Iran, and meddling in their internal affairs.

    Qatar has denied all allegations against it.

    The Eurofighter Typhoon [File: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    No country in the world recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Hate crime in India: Muslim man hacked, burned to death

    Hate crime in India: Muslim man hacked, burned to death

    Activists say that lynching of Muslim Indians is a growing phenomenon in many parts of the country.

    Where does halal meat come from?

    Where does halal meat come from?

    The $415bn halal-food industry heavily relies on meat imported from non-Muslim majority countries.