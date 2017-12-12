'Two Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza'

At least two Palestinians have died in a blast in Gaza, with the Palestinian Health Ministry blaming the deaths on an Israeli air strike.

However, a spokesperson for the Israeli army denied the reports, telling Al Jazeera that it did not carry out an attack in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Local media identified the two people killed as members of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad.

The strike targeted two youth on a motorcycle near the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The two Palestinians were killed instantly, while dozens of passersby were also injured, the agency reported.

The incident comes amid ongoing protests in the occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem and besieged Gaza over US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Friday, four Palestinians in Gaza were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike, and another 25 were injured.

In October, seven Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces destroyed a tunnel in the strip's southern area.

Since 2008, Israel has launched three offensives on the Gaza Strip.

The latest one, code-named Operation Protective Edge, took place in the summer of 2014 and resulted in the deaths of more than 2,200 Palestinians.

Sixty-six Israeli soldiers and seven Israeli non-combatants were killed in the same period.

The Israeli blockade of the occupied Gaza Strip, in its current form, has been in place since June 2007.