Palestinian youth wounded in anti-Trump protest dies

A Palestinian youth has died from wounds sustained in clashes with Israeli forces, along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel earlier this week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Mohammed Sami al-Dahdouh was injured after being shot during a protest on December 8, in the east of Gaza City, against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"He died of his wounds on Sunday," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

Dahdouh's death brings to 15 the number of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and Gaza Strip after the US move on December 6.

The United Nations General Assembly voted by a huge majority to declare the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital "null and void".

US veto

A similar resolution was rejected at the UN Security Council on December 18 after it was vetoed by the US, one of five permanent members of the UN body holding veto power.

Occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Palestinian territories have witnessed a surge of protests in the last two weeks. More than 500 Palestinian protesters have been arrested by Israeli security forces.

The status of Jerusalem has long remained a sensitive topic and is one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After occupying the city's eastern part in the 1967 War, Israel annexed the territory. In 1980, it proclaimed Jerusalem as its "eternal, undivided capital".

Palestinians hope that East Jerusalem might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. Israel sees the entire city as its capital.