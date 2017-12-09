Iraqi general: War with ISIL is over

An Iraqi senior military commander said his country's war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group is over.

In an announcement on Saturday, Lt General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said that armed operations against the fighters have ended after Iraqi forces regained control of the country's border with Syria.

"All Iraqi lands are liberated from terrorist Daesh gangs and our forces completely control the international Iraqi-Syrian borders," Yarallah said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL, also known as ISIS.

ISIL fighters conquered nearly a third of Iraqi territory, including the country's second largest city Mosul, in the summer of 2014.

Over the past three and a half years, Iraqi ground forces backed by the US-led coalition have recaptured all the territory once held by the fighters.