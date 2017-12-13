Houthis: Saudi-led raid kills prisoners in Sanaa

Air strikes targeting prison among other facilities kill at least 30 prisoners and injure dozens more, local media says.

    At least 30 prisoners have been killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen's rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa, according to local media.

    Al Masriet, an online publication, reported on Wednesday that dozens of people were also injured in seven raids targeting facilities controlled by the Houthi rebels, including the prison housing about 180 prisoners at the time of the attack.

    There was no immediate reaction by the Saudi-led coalition.

    Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in neighbouring Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to push back the Houthi rebels, who are said to be backed by Iran, and restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

    The war has killed at least 10,000 people and displaced three million, pushing the country to the brink of famine.

    The confrontation has intensified recently after Houthis killed their former ally, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

