Disappointment as Mnangagwa names new cabinet

Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's new president, has installed his new 22-member cabinet, with major roles for people who were also in Robert Mugabe's government for years.

The appointments have led to some fears among the people of Zimbabwe.

"The worry is that nothing is going to change. There are a lot of people from the old guard, a lot of people who were in government when Robert Mugabe was still president," said Al Jazeera correspondent Haru Mutasa, reporting from Harare.

To a lot of Zimbabweans, Mnangagwa's picks are disappointing.

"It's the same bus, the conductor is no longer driving, but it's still the same bus," one man told Al Jazeera.

{articleGUID}

Several key positions have been given to leaders of the military, with General Major Sibusiso Moyo, one of the figures who played an important role in the recent military takeover, being appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Perrance Shiri, head of the air force was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs.

However, people remain hopeful now that Mugabe is no longer in power.

"Now that Mugabe is gone a lot of people hope the new president understands the reality on the ground," Mutasa said.

"People want jobs, because the unemployment rate is more than 90 percent", she added.

Nick Mangwana, UK Chairman for ZANU-PF, echoed the people's sentiments.

"Playing it safe is important right now. We need civil servants should be paid on time, basic economic stability, investors coming to Zimbabwe and getting them to initiate projects," Mangwana told Al Jazeera.

{articleGUID}

Mnangagwa was installed last week as president of Zimbabwe after Mugabe stepped down as leader of the country after 37 years.

Mugabe was forced to leave his position after being held during a non-violent military takeover, which was followed by mass protests.

The military intervention and following threat of impeachment were a result of years of economic problems and a power struggle for the succession after Mugabe's eventual departure.