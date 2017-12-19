China and Russia slam new US national security strategy

China and Russia have criticised the United States for its new national security strategy that labels both countries as "competitors" challenging American interests.

China said on Tuesday the new strategy outlined by US President Donald Trump demonstrated a "Cold War mentality".

"We urge the US side to stop deliberately distorting China's strategic intentions and abandon such outdated concepts as the Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game - otherwise it will only end up harming itself as well as others," said Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry.

"We hope that the United States can correspond with the trend of the times and the will of the people, put the world and China-US relations in perspective, honour the relevant commitments, and join hands with China to uphold the sound and steady growth of China-US relations," she added.

"This is the right choice that serves the interests of the two peoples - and people around the world."

Russia also was critical of Trump's new strategy.

"A quick read of the parts of the strategy that mention our country ... [shows] an imperialist character," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, Trump unveiled his new national security plan that promised to prioritise US economic interests and "pursue peace through strength".

The president's strategy explicitly named China and Russia as "rivals" that seek to "challenge American power, influence, and interests" and attempt "to erode American security and prosperity".

'Cooperation the only right choice'

In response, China disagreed with the notion it is a competitor of the US.

"We always believe that as the largest developing country and developed country and the top two largest economies in the world, China and the United States shoulder important responsibilities and have extensive common interests in upholding world peace and stability and promoting global development and prosperity," Hua said.



"Cooperation is the only right choice for China and the United States, and win-win cooperation can lead to a better future."

Peskov said Russia also does not see itself as a threat to US interests.

The new US security strategy shows "an unwillingness to give up the idea of a unipolar world - moreover, an insistent unwillingness, disregard for a multipolar world," he said.

"We cannot agree with an attitude that sees our country as a threat to the United States," said Peskov.