Apple apologises over slowed iPhones

US technology company apologises over its handling of the battery issue and says it will make a number of changes.

    Apple apologises over slowed iPhones
    An Apple iPhone is pictured next to the logo of Apple [Regis Duvignau/Reuters]

    Facing lawsuits and consumer outrage after it said it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries, Apple Inc is dropping prices for battery replacements and will change its software to show users whether their phone battery is good.

    In a posting on its website on Thursday, Apple apologised over its handling of the battery issue and said it would make a number of changes for customers "to recognise their loyalty and to regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple's intentions."

    Apple made the move to address concerns about the quality and durability of its products at a time when it is charging $999 for its newest flagship model, the iPhone X.

    The company said it would cut the price of an out-of-warranty battery replacement from $79 to $29 for an iPhone 6 or later, starting next month.

    The company also will update its iOS operating system to let users see whether their battery is in poor health and is affecting the phone's performance.

    We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down, we apologise

    Apple 

    On December 20, Apple acknowledged that iPhone software has the effect of slowing down some phones with battery problems.

    Apple said the problem was that aging lithium batteries delivered power unevenly, which could cause iPhones to shut down unexpectedly to protect the delicate circuits inside.

    That disclosure played on a common belief among consumers that Apple purposely slows down older phones to encourage customers to buy newer iPhone models.

    While no credible evidence has ever emerged that Apple engaged in such conduct, the battery disclosure struck a nerve on social media and elsewhere.

    Apple on Thursday denied that it has ever done anything to intentionally shorten the life of a product.

    At least eight lawsuits have been filed in California, New York and Illinois alleging that the company defrauded users by slowing devices down without warning them.

    The company also faces a legal complaint in France, where so-called planned obsolesce is against the law.

    Apple's iPhone economy

    Counting the Cost

    Apple's iPhone economy

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Why is the West praising Malala, but ignoring Ahed?

    Is an empowered Palestinian girl not worthy of Western feminist admiration?

    Why is the US squeezing the UN?

    Why is the US squeezing the UN?

    The US is cutting the UN's budget by more than a quarter of a billion dollars.

    The Guantanamo art that makes Washington nervous

    The Guantanamo art that makes Washington nervous

    Art created by Guantanamo detainees made it outside the walls of their prison. And there was a backlash.