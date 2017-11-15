Zimbabwe: Who is saying what?

Zimbabwe's army seized control of the country on Tuesday night, claiming it was removing "criminals" around Robert Mugabe.

An army spokesman said on Wednesday that the army is holding Mugabe for his own safety.

There is no official word from the Mugabe family as to their whereabouts.

Among this unexpected series of events, the following are the latest reactions:

From Zimbabwe:

War Veterans call for Mugabe to be removed: "Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe should be removed as the country's leader and as first secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party," the Secretary-General of Zimbabwe's War Veterans Association, Victor Matemadanda, said on Wednesday.

Victor Matemadanda, recently told Al Jazeera the ongoing expulsions were a strong indication that Mugabe was acting in his own interests and those of his wife.

ZANU-PF party rejects the move: "We will not fold our hands to allow a creature of the constitution to subvert the very constitution which establishes it," Kudzai Chipanga, leader of the ZANU-PF party's Youth League, said on Tuesday.

Chipanga stated the party wanted to see a peaceful, constitutional "democratisation" of Zimbabwe following the army move.

Army commander Constantino Chiwenga said on Monday, November 13, that the military would act if purges against former war liberation fighters did not cease.

Army statement: Mugabe "safe and sound": "Comrade R G Mugabe and his family, are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him," Major General SB Moyo said on Wednesday.

"As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy."

Media:

Al Jazeera's Haru describes the situation as tense: " The atmosphere, if I can describe, is tense . I'm Zimbabwean, I was born after independence from Britain. I've never experienced this kind of feeling in the air.

"At the moment, people are just wondering what is going to happen next . A South African plane from Johannesburg is also expected soon, and people are coming and going from the airport. It's not as busy as it usually is, but it is open and it is functioning."

Army seized state TV: On Wednesday, November 15, the Zimbabwe army seized state TV and blocked off access to government offices.

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's military has seized state TV and blocked off access to government offices.



On live TV, an army spokesman denied a coup against Robert Mugabe, instead saying the army seeks to "pacify a degenerating, social, and economic situation." https://t.co/mj2rAqWota pic.twitter.com/NIGADNeZz4 — AJ (@ajplus) November 15, 2017

The Zimbabwe Herald Newspaper announced on Twitter that a special edition will be available on paper on Wednesday.

A special edition of The Herald will be in the streets shortly https://t.co/JTvTh5bfuh — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

International reactions:

UK - 'hard to say how things will turn out' : "It's very fluid and it's hard to say exactly how this will turn out," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said. "The most important point to make is that everybody wants to see a stable and successful Zimbabwe and I think we are really appealing for everybody to refrain from violence."

Nigeria's Buhari calls for calm: President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe, the President made this call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Mugabe told Zuma he was confined to home but fine: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma spoke to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday, and Mugabe told Zuma that he was confined to his home but that he was fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

In a statement posted online, the office also said South Africa is in touch with the Zimbabwe military. "President Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the ZDF [military] to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe."

President Zuma, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community, will send special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force, the South African presidency said in a statement.

The Special Envoys will also be sent to the Republic of Angola to the Republic of Angola to see President Joao Lourenco, Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security to brief him on the situation #Zimbabwe — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) November 15, 2017

China is closely watching the situation in Zimbabwe and hopes that relevant parties can properly handle their internal affairs, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

South African President Jacob Zuma expressed hope on Wednesday that there would not be unconstitutional changes of government in Zimbabwe after the military seized power in Harare.

@PresidencyZA issues statement on #Zimbabwe. @SAPresident has expressed hope that developments in #Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of government, as that would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions pic.twitter.com/5Gxd1PvP2N — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) November 15, 2017

Mohamed Nasheed: Maldivian politician, human rights and environmental activist wrote:

My thoughts are with the people of #Zimbabwe today. Hoping for a transitional period of stability that leads to a free and fair election. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) November 15, 2017

Embassies:

US embassy closes: The US embassy closed to the public on Wednesday and encouraged citizens to shelter in place, citing "the ongoing political uncertainty through the night."

Due to ongoing uncertainty in Zimbabwe, the U.S. Embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed and closed to the public on November 15. Embassy personnel will continue to monitor the situation closely. @StateDept — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) November 15, 2017

UK embassy issues warning to UK citizens: The British Embassy issued a warning to UK citizens, citing "reports of unusual military activity."

Dutch embassy advises its citizens to stay indoors: "Due to the uncertainty in Zimbabwe, we advise Dutch nationals to stay indoors until the situation becomes clearer."

Due to current situation in Zim NL embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed & closed to the public on November 15. — Dutch Embassy Harare (@NLinZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

Spanish embassy asks citizens to be cautious: Due to the political situation in Zimbabwe, extreme precautions are recommended in the city of Harare and surrounding areas.

Debido a la situación política que vive Zimbabwe, se recomienda que se extremen las precauciones especialmente en la ciudad de Harare y alrededores — EmbEspañaZimbabwe (@EmbEspZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

General reactions:

Professor David Moore, speaking from Johannesburg, told Al Jazeera: "It is an inside-the-party coup. The president has not been deposed. People are being arrested, the G-40 people are being arrested, but the G-40 never had the army in their hands. It's relatively peaceful so far." The G-40 is Grace Mugabe's political faction.

SABC news, the digital news portal of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, wrote:

BREAKING: Zanu-PF Youth Leader Kudzai Chipanga has been arrested and Parliament staff and police manning the legislative building in Harare have been detained. #Zimbabwe #Harare pic.twitter.com/n1tO2XAHbn — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) November 15, 2017

Trevor Ncube, a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and newspaper publisher , wrote that there are unconfirmed reports of arrests of cabinet ministers and prominent people.

I am receiving unconfirmed reports of arrests of cabinet ministers and prominent people in Zimbabwe. I will share when names are confirmed. Remember the army said they are "targeting thieves around" President Mugabe #Zimbabwe — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) November 15, 2017

Former Zimbabwean Minister of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture, retweeted:

Mawarire a priest, citizen, and author wrote: