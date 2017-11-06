Saudi corruption crackdown: All the latest updates

The latest developments in Saudi Arabia since the establishment of a new anti-corruption committee on November 4.

According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Traver said in a statement: "The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."

Anti-corruption probe widens: Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, is reportedly detained in an investigation by the new corruption body.

Saudi Arabia princes detained:Saudi Arabia dismisses a number of senior ministers and detained nearly a dozen princes in an investigation by a new anti-corruption committee.

In a statement released by the official Saudi news agency, SPA, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud alludes to the "exploitation by some of the weak souls who have put their own interests above the public interest, in order to illicitly accrue money" for the creation of the anti-graft committee.

The body has the power to issue arrest warrants and "prevent their remittance or transfer by persons and entities, whatever they might be", according to the statement.