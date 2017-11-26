Qatar-Gulf crisis: How it all got started on June 5

Four Arab countries triggered the Qatar-Gulf crisis by cutting their ties with Qatar on Monday June 5 (all times local Doha time).
Here is how it all unfolded:
5:50am - Bahrain cuts ties with Qatar
6am - Saudi cuts ties with Qatar
6:10am - UAE, Egypt cut ties with Qatar
8:35am - Etihad suspends flights from Tuesday
9:55am - Qatar's official reaction
10am - US urges GCC unity
10:20am - Emirates flights cancelled from Tuesday
10:45am - Yemen cuts ties with Qatar
11:05am - FlyDubai flights cancelled from Tuesday
12:10pm - Saudia flights suspended from Monday
-
The airline, also known as Saudia, posted on Twitter that it would be halting flights from Monday morning, without elaborating.
1:15pm - Air Arabia flights suspended from Tuesday
1:20pm - Updates from FIFA
1:30pm - Saudi border line up
2pm - Saudi closes border with Qatar
2:50pm - Libya's Haftar cuts ties with Qatar
3:10pm - Egypt recalls ambassador
3:15pm - Maldives cuts ties with Qatar
3:30pm - Iran calls for dialogue
3:30pm - UAE port to turn away Qatar-bound vessels
4pm - Iran's food 'can reach in 12 hours'
4:40pm - Turkey expresses 'sorrow'
5:10pm - Egypt suspends air and sea links
5:40pm - No Qatari vessels allowed in Saudi ports
6:25pm - Saudi shuts Al Jazeera office
6:30pm - Israel praises anti-Qatar moves
-
Avigdor Lieberman, Israel's defence minister, has praised the measures against Qatar, saying: "There is no doubt that this opens very many possibilities of cooperation in the struggle against terror."
7:30pm - Egypt airspace to close on Tuesday
8pm - US military has 'no plans' for change
8:30pm - Turkey is seeking to resolve Gulf spat
8:30pm - Saudi banks asked to sell Qatari Riyals
10:40pm - Kuwait calls for restraint