Manhattan attacks: What, when and how?

At least eight people have been killed and 11 injured in New York City after a driver rammed into cyclists and pedestrians before being shot by police on Tuesday.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened and when?

According to police officials, a 29-year-old man drove a pick-up truck into a cycle lane in Manhattan shortly after 3:00pm (19:00 GMT) subsequently hitting a number of people on the route.

The driver had reached speeds of around 60mph (100km/h) before hitting a school bus.

After the collision, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing two imitation guns, at which point he was shot by a police officer.

Videos taken by passersby show emergency services treating those wounded with at least two people seen lying on the ground unconscious.

Where did it happen?

The attack happened not far from the World Trade Center.

Who was behind it?

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill declined to publicly identify the driver. However, a source familiar with the investigation told local media outlets the driver's name is Sayfullo Saipov, and he is of Uzbek nationality.

The suspect was wounded in the abdomen and transferred to a local hospital, James O'Neill said.

He had rented the pick-up from a Home Depot hardware store.

Authorities from the mayor's office to the US Department of Homeland Security swiftly branded the attack an "act of terrorism".

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed that the suspect was believed to have acted alone.

How many casualties?

Five of the dead were Argentine citizens: Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi. They were visiting New York as part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, the Argentina foreign ministry said. A sixth member of the group Martin Ludovico Marro was among those hospitalised after the attack, the ministry said in a statement.

Commissioner Nigro said 11 people were taken to hospitals with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Belgian officials said three of the injured were from Belgium.

How did Trump respond?

Donald Trump responded to the deadly attack in New York via Twitter, saying "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE USA!"

Trump later added: "We must not allow ISIS to return, or entire, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

Later, President Trump also offered his condolences: "My thoughts, condolences and prayers to victims and families of New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!"

Trump also said he ordered Homeland Security to "step up" the US' "already Extreme Vetting Program".

On Wednesday, the US president vowed end the US "diversity visa lottery programme", saying he wants to replace it with a "Merit Based" system.

New work City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference on Tuesday that: "This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror, aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them."

Melania Trump also expressed her sadness: "My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation."

In Washington, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement after being briefed by the FBI about the attack: "As the investigation unfolds, it's critical that we learn what we can from this incident and do everything we can to prevent this from happening again. The scourge of terrorism is unfortunately still with us, and we must remain vigilant as ever."

