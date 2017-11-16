Israel 'willing to share' Iran intelligence with Saudis

In an interview with a Saudi website, Israel's army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot signals closer ties with the kingdom.

    Eisenkot told Elaph that Iran is the biggest threat to the Middle East [File: Reuters]
    Eisenkot told Elaph that Iran is the biggest threat to the Middle East [File: Reuters]

    A prominent Saudi website has published an unprecedented interview with Israel's army chief of staff, signalling closer cooperation between the two countries against regional rival, Iran.

    In an interview published by Elaph on Thursday, Lieutenant-General Gadi Eisenkot said that Israel is ready to share intelligence information to face the "threat" posed by Tehran.

    Israel's military confirmed the content of the interview, a rare episode given that Saudi Arabia and Israel have not formal diplomatic relations.

    In the interview, Eisenkot called Iran the "true and biggest threat" to the Middle East, accusing it of supporting armed groups throughout the region.

    He said it is necessary to stop Iran from spreading its influence.
    WATCH: Israel backs GCC states in rift with Qatar

    In an interview with Al Jazeera, Anna Ahronheim, military correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, confirmed the report, saying that the interview was conducted by an Israeli Druze journalist in Tel Aviv.

    "It's a pretty significant deal," Ahronheim said, noting that Eisenkot does not even give interviews to Israeli news outlets.

    "This is definitely a big step for Eisenkot to do."

    The last time an Israeli chief of staff spoke to an Arabic outlet was with Al Jazeera.

    Ahronheim said that while it is unlikely that the two countries would immediately cooperate on wide-ranging intelligence sharing, they could cooperate more closely particularly on Iran.

    Eisenkot, however, said in the interview that there is no interest in Israel to launch an attack on the Iran-linked Hezbollah in Lebanon.

    Israel has increasingly been making public alliance with Saudi Arabia following the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president earlier this year.

    In June, Yisrael Katz, Israel's intelligence and transportation minister, suggested that Saudi Arabia's King Salman invite Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, to Riyadh, to establish full diplomatic relations. 

    Katz also said King Salman should send his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to Tel Aviv. 

    AFP news agency later reported that the crown prince made a secret visit to Tel Aviv in September. The report was denied by Saudi Arabia.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Zimbabwe military's statement after seizing power

    Zimbabwe military's statement after seizing power

    Major General SB Moyo addresses the nation after Zimbabwe's military seizes state TV, blocks off government offices.

    Devastating scenes as 450 killed in Iran-Iraq quake

    Devastating scenes as 450 killed in Iran-Iraq quake

    More than 30,000 houses in the area were damaged and at least two villages were completely destroyed

    The Machiavellian Prince: Welcome to Salman Arabia

    The Machiavellian Prince: Welcome to Salman Arabia

    Or how Mohamed bin Salman pulled off a spectacular power grab in just three acts.