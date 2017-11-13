Iran-Iraq earthquake: What happened and why

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iraq and Iran on Sunday evening.

This is what we know:

About 50 aftershocks were felt across Iraq and Iran and as far as Kuwait , Qatar, Turkey, Israel and the United Arab Emirates .

At 7:36am and 8:04am on Monday, two tremors were felt in Iraq, Halabjah with a magnitude of 4.3 and 4.2 each.

At 12:33am local time in Iran on Monday, a 4.5 magnitude tremor was felt near Sarpol-e Zahab. Until 3:20am, two more tremors of the same magnitude hit again in Sarpol-e Zahab. Then, at 7:27am, a stronger 4.9 magnitude tremor hit again.

At 9:18pm (18:18 GMT) local time in Iraq on Sunday, November 12, 2017, an earthquake struck near the border with Iran (18:18 GMT). The earthquake was 45km from Halabjah in the country's east.

Although tremors were felt beyond Iraq and Iran, injuries have only been reported in the neighbouring countries.

The majority of victims were Iranian. IRNA, the country's state news service, said on Monday that at least 328 people were killed and 3,950 were injured.

In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southeastern Iran, killing some 26,000 people, 1000 km (600 miles) southeast of Tehran.

In 2012, two earthquakes hit north-west Iran killing 200 people, with more than 2,000 injured, near the towns of Tabriz and Ahar.

The epicentre of the earthquake near Halabjah falls on the 1,500 kilometre-fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The fault line extends through western Iran and into northeastern Iraq.

Being situated near a fault line, earthquakes are frequent in the region.

The eathquake severely damaged roads and infrastructure in Iran and Iraq.

Several cities are cut off from electricity, and rescue teams on both sides are rushing to provide shelter and aid to those affected.

The Iranian Red Crescent said more than 70,000 people needed emergency shelter. It is "difficult to send rescue teams to the villages because the roads have been cut off ... there have been landslides," said Iran's emergency services chief, Pir Hossein Koolivand.

IRNA said 30 Red Cross teams had been sent to the quake zone. Schools in Kermanshah and Ilam provinces are closed.

Oil pipelines and refineries in the area remained intact, an Iranian official said.

On the Iraqi side, officials in Sulaymaniyah declared an emergency on Monday to assess the aftermath, according to local Kurdish media.

The most extensive damage was in the town of Darbandikhan, southern Sulamaniyah.