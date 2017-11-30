Indonesia spawns one cyclone after another

Two tropical cyclones in a week bring fatal flooding to southern Java.

    As the wind direction over Bali changed, so the ash plume from Bali's volcano was driven away from Denpasar airport and flights could resume.

    Coincidentally, and influencing the wind shift, yet another tropical cyclone started its development just to the south of Java.

    National Disaster officials in Indonesia said that 19 people died in flooding and landslides in East Java province earlier this week.

    Indonesia's meteorological agency, Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG), reported that 383 mm of rain fell in Pacitan.

    The flooding and landslides were a result of the gathering thunderstorms that were coming together to make tropical cyclone Cempaka.

    This tropical circulation also brought strong winds of 65km/h and high waves onto the southern Javanese coast.

    Around 13 villages were affected in Pacitan regency, with thousands of homes thought to be damaged and over 4,000 people evacuated. Water was chest deep in some places.

    In Yogyakarta, further west in southern Java, tropical cyclone Cempaka caused damage to houses, vehicles, power lines and public facilities. Landslides were also reported, and 1,550 residents were forced to evacuate the area.

    This is an active area of weather development at the moment. Tropical cyclone Dahlia has just formed, also a little south of Java, but is predicted to head south. It will be the first cyclone of the season to hit Australia.

    Additional information from Floodlist.com 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Migrants for sale: Slave trade in Libya

    Migrants for sale: Slave trade in Libya

    African refugees have long used Libya as gateway to Europe, but many are now facing abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

    Hadiya's fight to marry the man of her choice

    Hadiya's fight to marry the man of her choice

    Court grants freedom to Hadiya, who was placed under parents’ custody by a lower court after she married a Muslim man.

    Would we be better off without religion?

    Would we be better off without religion?

    Reza Aslan and Lawrence Krauss debate whether religion is inherently violent, and if science and faith can coexist.