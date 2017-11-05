Mass shooting reported at Texas church

Multiple people have been killed inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, local media say.

The shooting took place on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Wilson County during the 11:00am service, local television station KSAT12 reported.

According to Wilson County news, the local sheriff confirmed that there were "multiple" deaths and the shooter was "taken down". It is unclear whether police shot the assailant or the gunman killed himself.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr told CNN that dozens of people had been killed.

A witness told local news channel KENS5 that a child was among those who was shot.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act."

US President Donald Trump also tweeted, saying he is "monitoring the situation from Japan".

Contacted by Al Jazeera, the Wilson County sheriff was not immediately available for comment.

Sutherland Springs is a small rural community about 55km outside of San Antonio, Texas.

The department of public safety is expected to hold a press conference later on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s attack comes just a month after the one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history, when 58-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and at least 527 others. Paddock subsequently killed himself.

The Mass Shooting Tracker watchdog has recorded at least 24 mass shootings this month and some 1,495 so far this year in the US.