Gunfire heard as Georgia forces storm Tbilisi building

Explosions and gunfire are being heard in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, as counterterrorism units storm a multi-storey apartment building on the outskirts of the city, witnesses said on Wednesday.

Georgia's state security service said that unidentified number of suspects holed up in the block opened fire on the troops that were conducting a large-scale operation in the area.

The heavy metal door to the suspects' apartment on the second floor of the building was yet to be forced open.

At least one security officer was shot in the head. A doctor at the hospital where he received an emergency surgery told the reporters outside the facility that the patient was in a critical condition.

The operation started at 5am local time on Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses.

Residents of the building said the suspects were foreign nationals who had been living in the building for two years. The apartment block has been partially evacuated.

About 100 policemen and firefighters were mobilised at the scene, witnesses said.

The Georgian government held an emergency security meeting, but did not public statements on the ongoing situation.