Emmerson Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe witnessing new democracy

Incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe is entering a new era of democracy, in his first public remarks since his return to the country.

The 75-year-old, whose sacking as vice president earlier in November triggered a military takeover, flew back to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, a day after longtime President Robert Mugabe stepped down.

Mnangagwa fled to South Africa after his dismissal, citing threats to his life. He will be sworn in as president on Friday.

"Today, we are witnessing the beginning of a new democracy," Mnangagwa told thousands of jubilant supporters at the headquarters of the ruling ZANU-PF party in the capital, Harare.

"We want to grow our economy, we want jobs," he added.

"All patriotic Zimbabweans (should) come together, work together."

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller, reporting from the gathering at the ZANU-PF headquarters, said Mnangagwa's speech was "very much about Zimbabwean people".

"He used this opportunity to talk to his supporters and the people who are happy with the overthrowing of Mugabe and emphasise the role they played in these developments".

"He also talked about jobs and peace, very much what people want to hear."

More to follow.