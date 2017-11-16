Cambodia Supreme Court dissolves opposition CNRP party

The country's top court outlaws the main opposition party CNRP for fostering dissent with the help of foreign countries.

    Cambodia Supreme Court dissolves opposition CNRP party
    A foreign Buddhist monk is stopped by police forces at one of the barricades set up on one of the main avenues with access to the Supreme Court [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]

    The Supreme Court of Cambodia has dissolved the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), the only credible opposition party in the country.

    The ruling on Thursday, which was delivered by a judge who is also a member of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), barred 118 members of the opposition from politics for five years.

    "Today marks the end of true democracy in Cambodia," said CNRP Vice-President Mu Sochua, who fled Cambodia in early October.

    The decision was seen as predetermined, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen saying on Wednesday "I dare to bet my life" on the CNRP being outlawed.

    Sen publicly encouraged CNRP lawmakers to defect to his party before the Supreme Court announced its decision.

    The dissolution of the main opposition party is being seen as an end to Cambodia's democracy.

    Policemen allow journalists to enter the barricaded area set up near the Supreme Court during the case hearing for the dissolution of the Cambodia opposition party CNRP [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]

    'Immediate steps to reverse course'

    "Dissolving the main opposition party, coupled with a heavy handed crackdown on the media and civil society, certainly looks like the move of a dictator — a frightened one," said Charles Santiago, a member of the Malaysian Parliament and chair of ASEAN parliamentarians for human rights.

    "Cambodia's future now depends on whether the ruling party is prepared to take immediate steps to reverse course."

    A large perimeter surrounding the Supreme Court in the capital Phnom Penh has been sealed off by patrolling police and military.

    A reporter in Phnom Penh, who asked to remain nameless for concerns of safety, told Al Jazeera he had never seen such a heavy police presence in the capital. The reporter said he had lived in Phnom Penh for roughly a decade.

    The decision is the latest in a series of moves against the main opposition party.

    Kem Sokha, leader of the CNRP, was jailed in early September on charges of treason. Authorities allege Sokha colluded with the US government to topple the government.

    The charge comes from a 2013 video during which Sokha allegedly says the US assisted in planning his political career. The charge carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years.

    Former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy fled to France in 2016 after being charged with defamation for accusing the Sen Administration of planning the death of prominent political commentator and activist Kem Ley.

    Rainsy was convicted of defamation that same year and the Supreme Court upheld the conviction earlier this month.

    A large perimeter surrounding the Supreme Court has been sealed off [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Zimbabwe military's statement after seizing power

    Zimbabwe military's statement after seizing power

    Major General SB Moyo addresses the nation after Zimbabwe's military seizes state TV, blocks off government offices.

    Devastating scenes as 450 killed in Iran-Iraq quake

    Devastating scenes as 450 killed in Iran-Iraq quake

    More than 30,000 houses in the area were damaged and at least two villages were completely destroyed

    The Machiavellian Prince: Welcome to Salman Arabia

    The Machiavellian Prince: Welcome to Salman Arabia

    Or how Mohamed bin Salman pulled off a spectacular power grab in just three acts.