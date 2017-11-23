Australia measures another heatwave

Not for the first time this summer, it has got hot in southeastern Australia.

Adelaide, in the green state of South Australia, has experienced only three days in the last fortnight below 30-degrees Celsius. On Tuesday it was 36C, 11 degrees above average but still 6 degrees short of the November record.

A warm northerly breeze from the outback has kept Victoria more than 10C hotter than average for days. Melbourne, the state capital, is no stranger to 30C in November, but it's unusual to have a run of days, back to back, without any respite.

With the sun shining and northerly winds continuing to blow, Melbourne hit 33C on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The city's average maximum at this time of year is 22C.



Melbourne's forecast temperatures for Friday and Saturday, if achieved, would bring the city's run of days at more than 28C to eight. This would be the longest stretch of November days this hot in 162 years of records, the start of record-keeping for the area.



The wind is still a warm one when it reaches Tasmania, even having crossed the cold Bass Strait. As of Thursday, Hobart has experienced its first six-day run of November maxima above 26C on record. (Figures are on record from 1882.) In fact, this is the hottest six-day run for any month since 1990.

The direction of the breeze is the critical factor in temperature swings in southern Australia. The next expected change, brought in with an aptly named cold front, looks to occur Sunday. On Monday, Melbourne's maximum temperature will be a mere 22C. Hobart's 21C forecast for the same day is just about average.

With information from: www.weatherzone.com.au