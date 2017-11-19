Arab League to discuss Iranian 'violations'

Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, following Saudi Arabia's request to discuss Iran's "violations" and its role in "undermining Arab security and peace".

The meeting on Sunday comes amid escalated political tensions between Riyadh on the one hand, and Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement on the other.

According to a report from the Reuters news agency, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil would not be present.

"A decision was taken that Lebanon would be presented by Antoine Azzam, the permanent representative to the Arab League," a source from the ministry told Reuters.

Saudi is set to discuss "the act of aggression by the Houthi militias of Iran in Yemen" after Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards Riyadh on November 4, according to a memorandum distributed by the league's general secretariat, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, to member states.

Bahrain has also accused Iran of being responsible for blowing up its oil pipelines.

"What Iran is doing is undermining security and peace, not only in the Arab region but throughout the world," the memorandum stated.

Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister, announced his resignation from Riyadh on the same day that the Houthis fired the missile.

The move caused Lebanon's top politicians to speculate that he was under some form of house arrest, despite his visit to Paris on Saturday, and has led to heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.