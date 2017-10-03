Tensions erupt in Kashmir, the world is watching Las Vegas after a mass shooting, and we analyse US aid to Egypt.

Beginning in Asia, at least one suspected rebel has been killed and three soldiers have been wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir after fighters stormed a paramilitary base, according to police. Read more about that here.

More details are emerging about one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent US history. The world is watching developments in Las Vegas, where a 64-year-old man, Stephen Paddock, is accused of slaughtering at least 59 people at a concert. Hundreds remain in hospital.

And in the Middle East, Jordan is summarily deporting Syrian refugees, according to a rights group. Human Rights Watch accuses the country of breaching international obligations in a new report.

We delve into the relationship between the United States and Egypt and analyse why US aid to Egypt is never under threat. Since 1979, Egypt has been receiving uninterrupted aid at an average of $1.6bn a year, the bulk of which goes to the military.

All eyes in the Middle East today are on Gaza, where Fatah and Hamas are expected to meet. Hamas has been the de-facto ruler in the Gaza Strip since 2007 after the party defeated President Mahmoud Abbas' long-dominant Fatah party in parliamentary elections. What does this apparent rapprochement mean? Find out here.

In Europe, the French parliament is to weigh a controversial anti-terror bill. This comes as France reels from a deadly attack in Marseille in which two people were recently killed. Why has the state of emergency so far been unable to provide security? We speak to the experts.

And Catalonia is expected to come to a standstill as gesture of support for the movement to break away from Spain. Following the recent referendum, businesses, public services and transport all cease activity for the day. We'll be there.

