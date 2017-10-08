Turkish-backed rebels launch operation in Idlib, hurricane Nate hits US, Saudi-Russia ties and more.

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Sunday:

Don't miss:

Looking ahead:

Spain's ruling People's Party has called for a mass demonstration in central Barcelona against the secession of Catalonia. Thousands are expected to attend. Counterdemonstrations are also planned. We will keep an eye on the developments. We have published Op-Eds, features and an explainer to understand the crisis in the European nation.





Far-right groups in the US have been emboldened since Donald Trump took oath as the president in January. We will bring you a brief dictionary of far-right terms.





Millions of Liberians are set to vote on Tuesday to elect a new president and lawmakers in the West African country. We will be publishing an explainer and infographic today, plus a feature on former child soldiers.





While much of the Central African Republic is engulfed by escalating violence between armed factions, the rebel presence in Ndele town has ushered in an unusual calm in this central African country. Seleka faction brings stability to the town but is everyone happy? Here's our ground report.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...

Source: Al Jazeera News