The Brief: Spain, child obesity, Kenya vote

Spain to hold crisis talks after Catalan leader speech, Kenya candidate pulls out of vote, what's left of ISIL in Iraq?

    Catalan regional government President Carles Puigdemont gives a speech at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona on October 10 [Lluis Gene/AFP]

    Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Wednesday:

    Don't miss:

    • To Turkey, where we ask people there how they are affected the US suspending visas. Among those whose lives have been disrupted is Ayse Erbek, a 21-year-old who told us that she was preparing to apply for a student visa to attend a language school in California when the visa ban was announced. "If the ban lasts for long, I will lose the money I paid for the school as I will miss the beginning date. And my dream of studying in the US will end with disappointment," she said.
    • And by the year 2022, more children will be overweight than underweight, according to the World Health Organization, as it warns of a "global obesity crisis". Where are children most likely to be affected? Find out here.

    Looking ahead:

    • Spain's government is holding crisis talks today. Tensions have subsided after the Catalan leader failed to declare independence, but after the vote to secede and more than a week of protests, uncertainty remains.
    • In Kenya, opposition candidate for a presidential rerun Raila Odinga has pulled out of the race. He had complained that the previous vote was unfair. Why did he quit his bid and what's next? We will bring you all the latest analysis from Nairobi.
    • And what is left of ISIL in Iraq? Our reporter explores the remains of the hardline group following its losses on the ground.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

