SDF says it captured al-Omar oilfield from ISIL

US-backed rebels oust ISIL fighters 'with little damage' after a 'large-scale' push to seize Syria's biggest oilfield.

    SDF says it captured al-Omar oilfield from ISIL
    SDF forces captured ISIL's de fact capital Raqqa earlier this week [Rodi Said/Reuters]

    A coalition of US-backed Kurdish and Arab forces in Syria says it has captured the country's largest oilfield from ISIL fighters.

    Laila al-Abdullah, spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said the al-Omar oilfield came under the alliance's control following a "large-scale military operation" in the early hours of Sunday.

    The SDF drove ISIL out of the area's fields "with little damage", Abdullah said in a statement, adding that its forces were now clashing with ISIL fighters holed up in an adjacent housing complex.

    The coalition is in a race against Russian-backed Syrian governments troops to seize parts of the resource-rich Deir Az Zor province bordering Iraq.

    Al-Omar is located on the east bank of the Euphrates River in eastern Deir Az Zor. Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have also gained ground in recent weeks on the west bank of the river, advancing under the cover of Russian air raids.

    'Delicate situation'

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor tracking developments in Syria's conflict via a network of sources on the ground, said on Sunday it had been informed that the SDF had "managed to enter" the oilfield.

    SDF's capturing of ISIL's Raqqa 'came at cost of city's destruction'

    It said the SDF's advance in al-Omar came after government forces withdrew from the area following an attack by ISIL fighters.

    Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Gaziantep, on the Turkish side of the Syria-Turkey border, said the capture of al-Omar meant that "the SDF is now going to have vital financial resources to continue its fight and keep expanding".

    "The Syrian army is just about a few kilometres away from the same oilfield that was captured on Sunday," he said.

    "So we're talking about still a very delicate situation facing the SDF as they are trying to capture more territory from ISIL."

    Last month, the SDF said it had captured the Conoco gas field and plant in Deir Az Zor.

    Earlier this week, the US-backed fighters announced the capture of Raqqa, ISIL's self-proclaimed capital in Syria, after a four-month operation.

    Interactive - Syria who controls what map October 22 [Al Jazeera]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The woman who cleans up after 'lonely deaths' in Japan

    The woman who cleans up after 'lonely deaths' in Japan

    When somebody dies lonely and alone, Miyu Kojima steps in to clean their home and organise the mementos of their life.

    Putin and the 'triumph of Christianity' in Russia

    Putin and the 'triumph of Christianity' in Russia

    The rise of the Orthodox Church in Russia appears unstoppable, write filmmakers Glen Ellis and Viktoryia Kolchyna who went to investigate the close ties between the church and Putin.

    The chill effect: Is India's media running scared?

    The chill effect: Is India's media running scared?

    Much of India's media spurns a scoop about the son of PM Modi's right-hand man. Plus, NFL as platform for race politics.