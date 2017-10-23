Qatar-Gulf crisis: All developments until October 21

The Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations

has

held a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly

in New York

. The meeting, which was title

d,

"

F

rom cyberattack to illegal measures: the blockade against the State of Qatar", coincided with

a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf

, highlight

ing

the impact of the

dispute

and its multifaceted repercussions on the countries

involved

.