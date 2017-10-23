Qatar-Gulf crisis: All developments until October 21

For the latest updates on the Qatar-Gulf crisis, click here.
Below are the developments up to October 21.
21 October 2017
10:50am - Tillerson due in Saudi Arabia
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to discuss the Qatar-Gulf crisis.
Tillerson's tour of the region comes amid US frustration over the lack of movement in the crisis.
"I do not have a lot of expectations for it being resolved anytime soon," he said in an interview with financial news agency Bloomberg on Thursday.
20 October 2017
10:00am - Kuwaiti FM visits Qatar to discuss Gulf crisis
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad Al Sabah in Doha on Thursday to discuss the ongoing Gulf crisis.
The two men discussed the political dispute - along with Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to mediate the crisis.
19 October 2017
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he has little hope that the months-long Gulf diplomatic crisis will be resolved soon, blaming the Saudi-led group of countries for a lack of progress.
Tillerson made the comments on Thursday, a day before he embarks on a trip to the region in a renewed attempt to mediate the dispute.
"I do not have a lot of expectations for it being resolved anytime soon," he said in an interview with financial news agency Bloomberg.
"There seems to be a real unwillingness on the part of some of the parties to want to engage," he added.
"It's up to the leadership of the quartet when they want to engage with Qatar because Qatar has been very clear - they're ready to engage."
9:00pm - Tillerson to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar as part of a week-long trip that will also include stops in Pakistan, India and Switzerland.
The US top diplomat's trip will start on Friday, October 20.
During the Middle East part of his trip, Tillerson is expected to hold talks about the ongoing GCC crisis, as well as the conflict in Yemen.
His stop in Doha will also include meetings with Qatari leaders and US military officials to discuss joint counterterrorism efforts.
18 October 2017
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has denounced the "unjust siege" of his country, as he declared that he is "open to dialogue" to resolve the Gulf crisis.
-
In a statement following his meeting with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Sheikh Tamim said Qatar is "ready to conduct a dialogue", declaring, "We are all brothers and suffering because of this crisis."
In an interview with CNBC, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accused neighbouring Saudi Arabia of attempting to destabilise the leadership in Doha.
Sheikh Mohammed said Saudi Arabia is trying to bring back "the dark ages of tribes and putting them together in order to create a pressure on connected tribes in Qatar".
16 October 2017
Emir of Kuwait visiting Saudi Arabia for talks
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Monday for a visit to Saudi Arabia, according to Kuwait News Agency.
The crisis between Qatar and neighbouring countries is on the agenda of the visit ahead of a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait next December.
15 October 2017
Qatar's emir kicks off South East Asia tour
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is due to arrive in Malaysia on Sunday as part of a three-country tour of Southeast Asia.
The Qatar emir's two-day stay in Malaysia is his first official visit there. He will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers and a business delegation, according to Malaysia’s foreign ministry.
- The next stops on his tour are Indonesia and Singapore.
14 October 2017
Audrey Azoulay wins vote to be next UNESCO chief
Audrey Azoulay, a former French culture minister, has been elected the next head of UNESCO, after narrowly beating Qatar's Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari.
- The final vote on Saturday was overshadowed by Middle East tensions, with Qatari media blaming Al Kawari's loss on a lobby by several Arab countries boycotting Qatar.
11 October 2017
Gargash accuses Qatar of funding Houthis
Egypt targets Qatar in UNESCO
-
-
-
-
-
Kawari, the Qatari candidate, has so far not reacted to Egyptian allegations, simply tweeting on Wednesday: "Al-Kawari tipped to head UNESCO"
10 October 2017
UAE: Qatar review a must before World Cup
"Qatar's hosting of World Cup 2022 should include a repudiation of policies supporting extremism & terrorism. Doha should review its record," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.
-
-
-
-
Gargash made his comments after a former Dubai police chief wrote on Twitter this week that the Gulf crisis could end if Doha forfeited hosting the World Cup.
9 October 2017
Qatar's government has condemned an attack on a palace guard post in the western Saudi city of Jeddah.
-
-
-
In a statement, Qatar's government said: "The Foreign Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm position rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of their motives or reason."
7 October 2017
10:25pm - Qatar orders aid to private sector amid Gulf crisis
Qatar's government announced measures to help private sector businesses on Saturday amid economic sanctions imposed by some of its Gulf neighbours.
-
-
-
-
-
-
"Our projects are going ahead as scheduled. This (blockade) is no risk in relation to the hosting of the World Cup."
6 October 2017
The US military has halted some exercises with its Gulf Arab allies over the ongoing diplomatic crisis targeting Qatar, trying to use its influence to end the months-long dispute, authorities told The Associated Press.
-
-
-
4 October 2017
2:23pm - Qatari forces conclude military exercises
-
10:36am - Qatar: We have enough reserves to support banks
3 October 2017
12:45pm - Iranian foreign minister visits Qatar amid GCC diplomatic standoff
Javad Zarif, foreign minister of Iran, is in Qatar to hold talks with top officials, a day after visiting Oman.
-
-
1 October 2017
1:30pm - Iran FM to visit Qatar
-
-
-
- Ghassemi said talks would focus on relations in the Gulf, economic cooperation and the latest developments in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
1 October 2017
10:48pm - US officials oppose bid to shut Taliban office: report
- A group of state department specialists on South Asia filed a rare internal "dissent channel cable" on Friday to urge that the US keep the Taliban office open and launch more intensive talks to end the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, according to people familiar with the move, the report says.
1:30pm - UN chief urges Gulf states to sit down for talks
- Guterres called on all parties to resolve their differences by sitting down at the negotiating table and showing a spirit of good-neighbourliness and respect.
12:00pm - Qatar Airways' cargo division surges despite blockade
As the world's third-largest cargo operator, Qatar Airways continues to invest in fleet expansion, helping secure a supply of essential items and medicines at a time when an illegal blockade is imposed, the company's chief executive says.
- The blockade by neighbouring states has only boosted Qatar Airways' cargo business, figures show. The national airline saw a 160-percent surge in its cargo business in June this year compared to the same month in 2016.
- "We are growing month-on-month, and since 2015, we have been the third largest international cargo operator in the world," Baker said during the delivery of Qatar Airways first 747-8 freighter at Boeing's production facility in Everett, Washington. "Our sights are set on number one."
30 September 2017
11:35pm - Qatari and Turkish leaders hold phone conversation
-
-
-
-
-
11:00am - Seminar speakers slam 'un-Islamic' blockade
-
-
-
-
-
9:00am - Report: Qatar's ostracisation could backfire on Dubai
- Qataris own large amounts of property in Dubai, buying more than $500m of real estate there last year alone, and Qatari gas is one of Dubai's main sources of energy.
29 September 2017
8:00pm - Qatar holds cybersecurity meeting in New York
- The first session examined the events since the May 25 cyberattack on Qatar News Agency (QNA) and the publication of false statements attributed to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
- Al-Marri said the issue is of great concern to the international community, stressing that countries should take measures not only to ban and punish those involved in piracy for political or personal gain but also treat them as a major threat to international peace and security.
2:00am - US Defense chief Mattis makes surprise Qatar visit
James Mattis, US defense secretary, has made an unannounced visit to Qatar.
He held talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah at Al-Udeid air base, home to around 10,000 US troops, on Thursday.
1:00am - Qatar's stock market most positive in region: polls
Sentiment towards Qatar's stock market, which fell after four neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5, has improved considerably, the latest Reuters polls show.
Thirty-one percent of Middle East funds now expect to raise allocations to Qatari equities and eight percent to decrease them, making Qatar the most positive market in the region.
"The Qatari market experienced a remarkable 11 consecutive days in the red during September. With valuations reaching distressed levels, this was followed by six days of gains as local and regional buyers rushed to take advantage," said Akber Khan, head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha.
28 September 2017
10:35pm - Qatari and Omani firms sign deal for maritime transportation of goods
Qatari company Trans Oceans has signed an agreement with Omani maritime transport firm Naseera to facilitate the movement of ferries transporting goods, equipment, cars and tourists between the two countries.
-
-
-
3:15pm - QP CEO says Qatar has not cut off gas to UAE
Qatar Petroleum President Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said that Qatar would honour its commitment to supply oil and gas to the United Arab Emirates.
-
-
-
-
-
9:00am - Qatar, China sign security agreement
Qatar and the People's Republic of China have signed an agreement to enhance security cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
-
8:30am - Qatar imports rebound in August
-
-
- Imports were down after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5.
Qatari companies and foreign shippers have sought to establish new shipping routes to Qatar via other countries including Oman, compensating for the loss of Dubai as a trans-shipment centre.
27 September 2017
11:00pm - Qatari bank 'looking to sell' stake at UAE bank
Qatar's third-largest lender, Commercial Bank, is in talks to sell its 40 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-listed United Arab Bank to the UAE's Tabarak Investment, sources told Reuters news agency.
9:00pm - Qatari human rights chief meets US officials
Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Chairman Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri underlined the urgent need to put an end to the blockade during his meeting with US officials.
-
During Marri's meeting with the two US representatives, Republican Congressmen Trent Franks and Gus Bilirakis, he urged them to condemn the blockade against Qatar and to take the appropriate measures to help lift it.
26 September 2017
- Among the victims of the GCC crisis are 200 Qatari-owned racing camels.
The camels had to be shipped back from the United Arab Emirates via Oman after they were banned from competing. Saudi Arabia also expelled hundreds of Qatari-owned camels from their country. Many did not make it back onto Qatari soil.
25 September 2017
2:00pm - Qatari FM says GCC pushing Qatar towards closer Iran relationship
-
-
-
25 September 2017
09:30am - Qatari FM discusses Gulf crisis in Paris
Macron called for "the embargo measures affecting the people of Qatar, in particular families and students, to be lifted as quickly as possible", on September 15.
24 September 2017
6:00am - Qataris plan solidarity event for Emir
23 September 2017
7:00pm - Saudi FM: 'Qatar jeopardising policy of combating terrorism'
-
-
-
6:00am - UAE says Iran main obstacle to Arab peace
-
-
- He said Iran must realise that the best basis "for a harmonious relationship with the states in the Arab Gulf" is to respect the sovereignty of countries in the region.
1:00am - Qatar's NHRC calls for international mission to examine human rights violations
-
-
-
22 September 2017
- Somalia's government has rebuked its three semi-autonomous regions for cutting ties with Qatar, saying it was determined to stay neutral in the Gulf nation's dispute with other Arab states.
- "The cabinet reaffirms the federal government's decision in June ... that Somalia is neutral about the conflict of Gulf countries," read a statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.
- "[The Arab states] are trying to give more energy and emphasise more their relations with these regional governments, trying to pressure them to go against the federal government," said Nairobi-based Somalia expert Ahmed Roble.
21 September 2017
23:15 - Qatari FM discusses Gulf crisis with Italian, Ukrainian, Australian counterparts and EU foreign affairs chief in New York
-
-
-
- At Ashghabat 2017 in Turkmenistan, riders from Qatar and Saudi Arabia will compete while their countries are locked in a bitter political dispute.
- The Gulf diplomatic crisis spilled over onto sports when it led to the cancellation of this year's Gulf Cup of Nations in football. However, there is hope that the games in this horse-loving nation can promote cooperation and understanding.
20 September 2017
10:40 - Qatari emir discusses Gulf crisis with Russian FM at the UN
-
-
-
10:35 - Qatargas to sell 1.5 million tonnes of LNG a year to Turkey's Botas
-
-
-
19 September 2017
11:41 - Trump expects Gulf dispute to be quickly resolved
-
"We are right now in a situation where we're trying to solve a problem in the Middle East. And I think we'll get it solved, I have a very strong feeling that it will be solved pretty quickly," Trump said in New York as he met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has said that a group of Arab countries imposing an "unjust blockade" on Qatar are seeking to destabilise a sovereign state.
- "I stand before you while my country and my people are subjected to an ongoing and unjust blockade imposed since June 5 by neighbouring countries," Sheikh Tamim said, addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
- He asked if this what not a definition of "terrorism", saying that the moves by the blockading countries were an assault against a sovereign state and a violation against human rights.
18 September 2017
- Snapchat has blocked access to Al Jazeera news articles and videos in Saudi Arabia following a request from the government, a spokesperson for Snap Inc has said.
- Saudi Arabia's government told the social media company that the Al Jazeera Discover Publisher Channel violated local laws.
- "We make an effort to comply with local laws in the countries where we operate," a Snapchat spokesperson said in a statement.
- Morad Rayyan, head of Incubation and Innovation Research at Al Jazeera, said the move was "unprecedented".
- "Snapchat is a US-based company, publicly traded, and it stands for freedom of expression. We are working on contingency plans to ensure our content is available on other platforms," Rayyan said.
6:00am - Qatar proposes a compensation committee
-
Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) proposed the establishment of a compensation committee, within the framework of the UN General Assembly, for victims of the unilateral actions taken against Qatar.
-
The proposal was made during the NHRC's comments in a report presented to the Human Rights Council by Idriss Jazairy, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures.
-
The NHRC said that the current situation met all the conditions for the creation of specialised compensation committees, as outlined in the report, adding that this committee must be established under strict guidelines and must have wide authority to make decisions.
17 September 2017
-
-
- "We also hope that this will help enhance security within the region across all Gulf allies."
5:45pm - Qatar's FM calls on world leaders to do more against terrorism
-
-
12:00pm - Qatari stocks continues to slide
-
-
-
-
11:20am - Qatar's foreign minister to keynote US-Islamic World forum
16 September 2017
6:25pm - Food price inflation eases in Qatar during August
-
-
-
-
-
9:05am - Qatar-France naval drill concludes
- Qatar's naval forces have completed two days of maritime exercises with French forces.
- Qatar's defence ministry said the joint drills were aimed at fighting terrorism, smuggling and keeping stability in the region. The exercises took place in Qatari regional waters
9:00am - Sheikh Tamim arrives in New York City
- Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thaniarrived in New York City on Friday evening to attend the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.
- US President Donald Trump is expected to address the assembly for the first time, and will meet with the leaders of several countries including Qatar.
8:30am – Qatar newspaper highlights emir's tour to Turkey, Europe
- The Qatar daily newspaper Al Raya on Saturday highlighted the political significance of the emir's recent tour to France, Turkey, and Germany, saying talks dealt with key regional and international developments.
- Turkey, Germany and France have lent support to Qatar's position andcalled for dialogue and negotiation to serve the interests of all parties, while warning against the language of escalation, threats, dictates and prejudice, Al Raya's editorial said.
7:00am – Rights group decries violation of education, employment rights
- Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, chairman of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), said UAE universities have refused to provide Qatari students with documents relating to their education.
- Al Marri also highlighted employment rights violations affecting expatriate staff who have been forced to leave their jobs in Qatar and return to their home countries.
- Describing the siege as "an illegal blockade", Al Marri said everyone who travels to Qatar could be subject to prison or financial fines. He also condemned the punishment of those who raise objections to the siege or call for dialogue.
- NHRC said it has received 3,346 complaints as result of the siege on Qatar, including 620 complaints from affected families.
15 September 2017
10:07pm - Trump to meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim
-
US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting next week in New York, the White House said on Friday.
-
He will meet Sheikh Tamim on Tuesday, and leaders from Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, the United Kingdom and Egypt on Wednesday, a White House spokesman said on Friday.
-
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the lifting of a Saudi-led embargo on Qatar in effect since June.
-
Macron is calling for "the embargo measures affecting the people of Qatar, in particular families and students, to be lifted as quickly as possible," the president's office said in a statement on Friday after he met Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
-
Macron "expressed his concern over the tensions that threaten regional stability, undermining the political resolution of crises and our collective fight against terrorism," the statement said.
-
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he is ready to sit at a negotiating table to solve the three-month-old crisis.
-
For her part, Merkel said that no solution was visible yet but Germany would like to help resolve the crisis.
14 September 2017
-
-
-
6:42pm - Turkey and Kuwait voice concern over Gulf crisis
-
-
2:41pm - 100 days have passed since the Gulf blockade was imposed
- This week marks 100 days since four Arab states began a blockade against Qatar, sparking a diplomatic crisis.
- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accuse Qatar of supporting extremism, which it denies.
- Saudi Arabia usually takes the lead in Gulf affairs, but what is interesting this time is the prominence of the UAE.
Gulf blockade against Qatar continues
13 September 2017
6:00pm - Qatar's emir to meet Turkish President Erdogan
-
-
3:00pm - Negative rating credit for GCC, says Moody's Investors
-
-
12 September 2017
11:30pm - Art exhibition '100 Days of Blockade' unveiled in Doha
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7:30pm - Minister: Qatar has not missed any oil or gas shipments
-
-
-
-
The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has condemned the reported arrest of Muslim preachers and scholars in Saudi Arabia, urging Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to order their release.
-
-
5:15pm - Sources claim Doha Bank cut staff in the UAE
-
-
-
-
11 September 2017
4:27pm - UAE sheikh seeks to sell Qatar tower
-
-
-
4:00pm - Qatar's emir visits US military base
-
-
-
-
- Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Sunday that the the GCC crisis will only be solved through dialogue and that despite challenges and allegations, Qatar is willing to talk.
- He also emphasised that the three-month blockade on Qatar is violating its civil, social and economic rights. "The international community must show responsibility as people are paying the price for these political rifts," Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
- Denying all allegations against Qatar, Al Thani said the four blockading countries have tried to hide facts and fabricated allegations of Qatar supporting terrorism. He said the only motivation behind the siege was not fighting terrorism but rather interfere in the country's foreign policy and undermine its sovereignty.
7:00am - Saudi Arabia 'arrests' prominent cleric
- In one of his last Twitter posts, he welcomed a report on Friday suggesting that a three-month-old row between Qatar and four Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia may be resolved.
-
10 September 2017
- The New York Times on Sunday debunked information spread by official Saudi media outlets a day earlier claiming Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) expressed support for Qatar in the Gulf crisis .
- Marwan Kabalan, director of policy analysis at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, told Al Jazeera by spreading false news Saudi Arabia may be diverting attention from a story in the US media about the Saudi embassy's possible links to the September 11, 2001 attacks.
- Speaking through an interpreter at a news conference, Sergei Lavrov also called for the unity of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
10:55am - Russian foreign minister in Saudi Arabia
- Lavrov is also expected to visit Jordan
9 September 2017
10pm - Qatar's PM discusses Gulf crisis with Japanese FM
-
-
-
-
Saudi Arabia's state news agency says that plans to hold talks with Qatar have been suspended, shortly after the emergence of reports that the Qatari emir and the Saudi crown prince spoke over phone to discuss a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.
-
-
-
The emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabia's crown prince have held a phone conversation to discuss a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, according to state media from both countries.
-
-
-
-
8 September 2017
-
-
-
-
- The emir of Kuwait says the threat of war between Qatar and Arab nations blockading it for the past three months has been neutralised.
- Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah, the main mediator in the Gulf dispute, spoke in Washington, DC on Thursday at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.
- While both sides in the dispute have ruled out the use of armed force, some ordinary Qataris say they worry about the possibility of military action, given the ferocity of the criticism their country has received from media in the four Arab states.
- "What is important is that we have stopped any military action," Sheikh Sabah said.
7 September 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
4:20pm - Call for ban on UK MP over anti-Qatar conference
-
-
-
8:00am - Kuwaiti emir to hold talks with President Trump
-
-
Kuwaiti emir to hold talks with Trump in US
6 September 2017
10:50pm - Qatar waives visa requirement for Moroccans
-
-
-
2:30pm - Qatar's central bank raises yields in three-month, six-month T-bill sale
- Qatar's central bank said it sold 1 billion Qatari riyals ($274.7 million) worth of treasury bills in a monthly auction on Wednesday, with yields higher than in its previous offer.
- The bank sold 650 million Qatari riyals of three-month notes with a yield of 2.25 percent, higher than the 2.14 percent yield at which the bank sold 750 million riyals one month ago in a sign that the blockade against Qatar continues to exert pressure on liquidity in the Qatari money market.
- It sold 350 million Qatari riyals worth of treasury bills with a six-month maturity and a yield of 2.49 percent, it said on its website.
5 September 2017
- A Qatari shipping company is set to launch what it calls the fastest direct service between Doha and the Pakistani port city of Karachi this week, as the Gulf state seeks to establish new trade routes amid a land, air and sea blockade from its Arab neighbours.
- "We have been vigorously ramping up our operations between Qatar and key Asian markets in response to growing demand from traders, importers, and exporters on both sides," said Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Milaha president and chief executive officer.
9:00pm - 'So be it' if rift with Qatar continues for years: Saudi FM
- Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London that if the rift with Qatar continued for two years then "so be it".
- "If Iran wants to have good relations with Saudi Arabia, it has to change its policies. It has to respect international law. At this time, we do not see... that they're serious about wanting to be a good neighbour," said Jubeir.
3:00pm - France appoints envoy to mediate
- France, which has close ties with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates while also being a major arms supplier to Qatar and a key ally of Saudi Arabia, has been relatively discreet on the crisis, largely sticking to calls for calm.
- Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has opened the new Hamad Port ahead of schedule as part of a wider plan to achieve food security and economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
Qatar emir officially inaugurates Hamad Port
-
-
- The port, which is playing a vital role in offsetting the impact of the blockade imposed on Qatar since June 5, will provide Qatar with complete independence in its import and export of goods.
4 September 2017
7:45pm - Qatar launches direct shipping lines
-
-
3 September 2017
- The dispute seems to have had little effect on the eastern Black Sea's now-booming tourism industry. In July, eight cities in Saudi Arabia launched direct flights to Trabzon, the regional hub, to meet demand from Saudi tourists. The UAE and Kuwait also offer direct flights, bypassing the need for tourists to travel through airports in Istanbul.
2 September 2017
10:00pm – 'Ball in Qatar's court', says Saudi prince
- Qatar could end a political standoff with a Saudi-led group of nations if it stops interfering in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries, Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal says.
1 September 2017
05:40pm - Qatari FM meets Belgian counterpart in Brussels
-
-
-
31 August 2017
09:05pm - Kuwaiti emir to meet Trump as Gulf crisis continues
-
-
"They are claiming that Qatar is interfering in their internal politics, there is no any thing against Qatar. Qatar never accepts to interfere to any country's politics, and doesn't accept others to interfere in our politics," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdelrahman Al Thani after a meeting with members of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.
06:50pm - Qatari FM: We don't accept interference in our politics
10am - 'No proof' of claims against Qatar
-
-
-
00:35am - Trump speaks to Saudi King, urges end to Gulf row
-
-
30 August 2017
06:05pm - IMF says Qatar's response to blockade is effective
-
-
-
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow's support for Kuwait's mediation efforts to defuse a three-month long diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.
-
-
1:00pm - Qatari FM: Awaiting response from blockading countries
-
-
-
29 August 2017
11:55pm - Asia Pacific Forum backs Qatar's NHRC
-
-
-
-
12:15pm - Qatar central bank says banking sector is strong
-
-
-
- Fitch cut the country's credit rating by one notch to AA-minus with a negative outlook on Monday.
28 August 2017
7:30pm - Qatar may cut capital spending because of blockade - Fitch
-
-
-
-
3:30pm - Russia's FM visiting Gulf Arab states over Qatar crisis
27 August 2017
9:20pm - UN chief visits Kuwait amid GCC crisis
-
-
-
3:15pm - Hamad Port to officially open in September
-
-
4:15am - UN Secretary-General expected in Kuwait to discuss Gulf crisis
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected in Kuwait on Sunday to discuss the Gulf crisis with Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
26 August 2017
11:00pm - Report shows 2,400 Qataris prevented from Hajj
-
-
2:30pm - Qatari ambassador back in Iran
-
-
-
4:50am - Qatari FM holds talks with British counterpart
-
-
-
For Muslim pilgrims in Qatar who hoped to perform one of the pillars of Islam, the annual Hajj that began this week is out of reach. This is because Saudi Arabia - which overseas and manages Islam's two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina - has made it impossible for them to go.
-
25 August 2017
6:00pm - Grand Mosque imam condemns Muslim discord ahead of Hajj
- The imam of Mecca's Grand Mosque denounced those who "cause conflict among Muslims" in his last Friday sermon before the annual Hajj pilgrimage as rifts widen among Gulf neighbours.
4:30pm - UAE foreign minister accuses Qatar of 'adolescent behaviour'
- Qatar's decision to return its ambassador to Iran "embarrasses Doha and reveals its political tactics", United Arab Emirates foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said. He questioned the reasoning behind Doha's move to restore diplomatic ties with Tehran.
- Qatar's "soverign decision should not be shy or confused, but its arrogance and adolescent behaviour makes it so", Gargash tweeted. "It's justification is not convincing."
2:55pm - Turkey arrests Qatar news agency hacking suspects
- QNA website was hackedand inflammatory comments attributed to Qatar's Emir were broadcast on news channels in the UAE and Saudi Arabia - despite the Qatari government repeatedly rejecting the fake reports. The hacking preceded the blockade imposed on Qatar by Saudi, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
3:30am - Kushner spoke of US-Qatar 'close relationship' during Doha visit
-
-
-
24 August 2017
11pm - Qatar links tit-for-tat Chad embassy closure to Gulf crisis
-
-
-
6:00pm - Iran welcomes return of diplomatic ties with Qatar
- Iran has welcomed Qatar's decision to return its ambassador to Tehran as a "positive and logical" step.
- "Their ambassador had been recalled to Doha for certain consultations, and his return to Tehran is considered a logical and positive move and decision," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi, according to the state-run IRNA news.
-
-
23 August 2017
10:55pm - European monitor calls for pressure on Saudi Arabia over Hajj
-
-
8:40pm - UN chief, Qatar FM hold phone conversation
-
-
-
22 August 2017
11:45pm - Qatar fearful over treatment of Hajj pilgrims in Saudi
-
-
-
-
-
- Dubai TV has aired a false report claiming anti-government demonstrations took place in Doha, Qatar, and alleged that troops - including soldiers from Turkey - sprayed tear gas at protesters.
- Qatar's government press office on Tuesday dismissed the report as "fake news" in a statement sent to Al Jazeera, a day after the broadcast which has now been circulated online.
5:30am - Senegal restores its ambassador to Qatar
-
-
-
-
21 August 2017
11:15pm - Qatar slams Saudi Arabia's Hajj flight restrictions
-
-
-
12:50am - Civil Aviation Authority denies Qatar refused to allow Saudi Airlines to fly Qatari pilgrims
-
-
-
20 August 2017
7:35pm - Saudi carrier claims Qatar has not yet approved Hajj flights
- Saudi Arabia says its aircraft have not been given permission to land in Doha to pick up Qatari pilgrims for the annual Hajj, news agencies reported. A Qatari government spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
- Along with reopening its land border with Qatar, Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that King Salman had ordered the dispatch of a Saudi Arabia Airlines plane to fly Qatari pilgrims to Jeddah at his own expense so that they could go on to Mecca, Islam's holiest city.
- But the first flight has not been able to take off from Saudi Arabia because it had not yet received landing permission in Doha, said Saleh al-Jasser, the general director of the airline, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.
6:45pm - Doha claims victory after Saudi-led group files complaint against Qatar human rights body
-
-
- Earlier in August, the four countries, which have cut ties with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air embargo against it, had submitted a complaint against NHRC to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in a bid to have the committee removed from the "A" rating of the GANHRI list.
-
-
- Saudis have been told to expose the names and identities of anyone showing sympathy with Qatar on Twitter, with a senior Saudi official vowing to "follow" every name reported via the social media site.
- Anwar Gargash, the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, was one of the first to express support for the blacklist, tweeting: "Saud al-Qahtani is an important voice ... and his tweet on the 'blacklist' is extremely important."
- The UAE has banned all expression of sympathy with Qatar, making it a criminal offence punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
12:30pm - Qatari FM decries 'escalation' by Saudi-led blockade nations
- "Rather, we have seen continuing escalation and attempt to market the accusation that Qatar supports terrorism without providing any evidence, until they reached a stage of despair to buy a few seconds in the Western channels to publish their advertisements. Unfortunately, this is their constant behaviour since the beginning of the crisis."
11:30am - Qatar balks at calls to end military ties to Turkey
- Qatar's ambassador to Ankara said calls by a Saudi-led block for Doha to cut defence ties with Turkey is an "obvious intervention of internal affairs".
- "The closure of this base and demanding that our defence relations with Turkey be interrupted would be an obvious intervention of our internal affairs, infringement of our sovereignty rights, and the assumption of tutelage over us."
11:00am - Condemnation after Al Arabiya depicts Saudi jet shooting down Qatar Airways plane
- Reaction was swift to the broadcasting by Al Arabiya TV of a graphic simulation showing a Saudi fighter jet shooting a missile at a Qatar Airways passenger aircraft.
- Vipin Narang, associate professor of political science at MIT, tweeted: "This is some outrageous stuff from Al Arabiya, threatening to shoot down a Qatar Airways passenger jet if in Saudi."
- Aviation analyst Alex Macheras said on Twitter, "It's shocking that a news channel would think it's acceptable to create and illustrate a passenger airline aircraft being blown out of the sky."
10:45am - Bahrain's opposition denies colluding with Qatar on coup
-
-
-
-
Qatar has filed a complaint before the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), against what it calls attempts to "terrorise" travellers who are flying on its national flag carrier.
-
19 August 2017
-
The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, berated Saudi Arabia's leadership, a series of emails leaked by a computer hacking group "Global Leaks" reveal.
In a 2008 email chain with his wife Abeer Shoukry, published by the Middle East Eye news website on Friday, Otaiba described the kingdom's leaders as "f****ing coo coo".
The correspondence also makes a case for Mohammed bin Salman over his cousin and former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef.
18 August 2017
6:15pm - Qatar concerned about safety of citizens in Saudi Arabia during Hajj
-
-
-
3:00pm - Preparations for 2022 World Cup in Qatar 'unaffected by blockade'
- The head of the committee responsible for the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar says the Gulf crisis has had little impact on preparations.
-
- "No doubt that the blockade has caused an inconvenience," al-Thawadi said, noting that Qatar could not work with some GCC companies that were contracted as suppliers or service providers. "We have very quickly moved onto Plan B, found alternative sources of supply - alternative routes of supply as well."
12:30pm - Qatar enlists US firm to combat terror financing
- Qatar's anti-money laundering agency has enlisted an advisory firm run by former US treasury department officials to boost the country's fight against "terrorism financing".
-
- Sheikh Fahad Faisal Al Thani, the chairman of NAMLC, said on Thursday that Qatar was "strongly committed to combating illicit financing activities" and that the partnership with FIN will "ensure that Qatar builds on its successes to date in preventing and disrupting these illegal activities".
10:10am - Saudi Arabia urged to clarify safety measures for Qatari pilgrims
- Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Saudi Arabia is yet to clarify details of how it will receive Qatari pilgrims and steps it will take to assure their safety.
-
-
-
17 August 2017
11:05pm - Qatari pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
- Qatari pilgrims began arriving in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Saudi media reported, after Riyadh said it was opening up its border and airports for those attending the annual hajj pilgrimage despite a diplomatic rift that cut travel ties between the two neighbours.
- Doha welcomed the Saudi decision to open the frontier and provide flights for Qatari pilgrims, but regarded the move as politically motivated, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.
-
-
-
Saudi Arabia news sites have reported that King Salman has ordered measures to allow Qatari pilgrims in to perform Hajj in Mecca
-
The King has reportedly ordered that Saudi aircraft be sent to Doha to accommodate Qatari pilgrims at his own expense, in addition to opening up the land border
16 August 2017
2:30pm - Qatar sovereign fund not planning asset sales, CEO says
-
-
9:30am - Qatar's economy remains strong, say experts
- Qatar's economy is strong enough to weather the GCC crisis, according to experts interviewed by the AFP news agency.
- Analysts have faith in the capacity of Qatar, holder of the world's third-largest natural gas reserves after giants Russia and Iran, to withstand a long crisis.
15 August 2017
8:15pm - Qatar FM: Lot of time needed to rebuild trust in Gulf
-
-
-
11:30am - UAE FM Gargash calls Qatar 'arrogant'
- The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash has called Qatar "arrogant" after a Qatari official accused the blockading nations of carrying out a "smear campaign" against Doha.
- Gargash said Doha's reliance on outside intervention to resolve the conflict is "incorrect behavior" and only leads to prolonging the situation.
9am - Qatari envoy says three-month blockade has 'failed'
- Qatar's special envoy on counter-terrorism Mutlaq Al Qahtani says the blockade by neighbouring countries has not succeeded after three months.
- "Instead, the anti-Qatar smear campaign has put a spotlight on the shameful history and unsavory practices of the Saudis and Emiratis themselves. Saudi Arabia justifies the blockade by alleging that Qatari authorities support extremists and terrorist organisations. But the accusation only reminds observers that the Saudis have consistently failed to prevent the radicalisation of their citizens."
14 August 2017
11:45pm - Rights groups call on UN to reject Saudi-led complaint against Qatar human rights body
-
-
-
5:15pm - Report: Saudi crown prince wants out of Yemen war
-
-
-
13 August 2017
4:45pm - Qatar opens new sea route with Karachi
3:00pm - Four states behind blockade gave US assurances its firms would remain unaffected.
1:00pm - Qatar human rights group demands unhindered access to Hajj pilgrimage
-
-
-
12 August 2017
10:25pm - Saudi Arabia, UAE 'tried to host' Taliban first
-
-
-
05:30pm - Qatar to Saudi Arabia: Protect rights of Qatari pilgrims
-
-
-
2:30pm - Swiss human rights group raises concern of Hajj restrictions on Qataris
- The Swiss Organization for the Protection of Human Rights says Saudi authorities plan to impose contstraints on Qatari citizens attempting to travel to the kingdom to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.
1pm - Former liaison between Gulf states and the Taliban: Saudi Arabia keen on Taliban office
-
-
- He says the meetings were part of an effort to bring all factions in Afghanistan to the table for peace talks.
-
9 August 2017
6:00pm - Qatar waives visas for 80 nationalities
-
-
-
-
8 August 2017
11:15pm - Qatar and UPU address disruption in postal service
-
-
-
11:10pm - NHRC discusses Gulf crisis with head of Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights
-
-
-
A senior MP of Turkey's governing party told Al Jazeera that Turkish presence in Qatar creates "a balance in the region" as military forces of the two countries held military exercises.
-
1:15pm - US envoys arrive in Gulf for talks on GCC crisis
-
-
-
-
Qatar Airways flights now have temporary access to a new route over UAE airspace, according to an announcement made on the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM (A Notice to Airmen) database.
-
-
- Another NOTAM notice indicated that an additional route, effective August 17, may be opened, but no further details were given.
7 August 2017
9:30pm - NCHR: Israel's decision on Al Jazeera shows its alignment with blockading states
-
-
7:20pm - StanChart CEO: Gulf rift puts Dubai finance hub at risk
-
-
-
7:15pm - Qatar shipper Milaha plans base in Oman
-
-
-
10:30am - Israel backs Saudi-led bloc's Al Jazeera stance
-
-
12:30am - Qatar, Turkey wrap up 'Iron Shield' war games
-
-
-
12:15am - Workers in Qatar sent on 'unpaid extended leave'
-
-
-
6 August 2017
-
-
-
-
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has asked two officials, including retired general and former Middle East envoy Anthony Zinni, to work on ending the Gulf diplomatic crisis.
"There's only so much you can do with telephone persuasion," Tillerson said last week, after vowing to send the duo to mediate.
Gerald Feierstein, former US ambassador to Yemen, backed Tillerson's choice of Zinni as a mediator.
"He's a man with tremendous experience and knowledge," he said. "Hopefully, with sustained effort from the US, we will find a solution."
-
Two months after the blockade was announced, local businessmen say it has created new opportunities for the country.
At Don Construction Products workload has doubled in the last few weeks as the company tries to step up its manufacturing of construction chemicals.
Abdulla Hamad al-Attiyah, assistant president at Ashghal public works authority, told Al Jazeera work continues on projects related to the World Cup 2022. He said contracts with $1.7bn have been signed after the blockade was announced.
6:30am - Turkey discusses trade routes with Qatar through Iran
-
-
-
-
4 August 2017
12:05am - WTO confirms Qatar filed complaints against Saudi-led group
-
-
-
3 August 2017
1:15pm - Saudi-led bloc to discuss Al Jazeera's free speech complaint
-
-
-
12:10pm - Trump's tweets on Qatar 'sent advisers scrambling to reshape policy'
-
-
-
-
-
Qatar on Wednesday created a new permanent residents status for certain groups of foreigners, including those who have worked for the benefit of the emirate.
-
-
-
- Qatar has a population of 2.4 million people, 90 percent of whom are foreigners, including many from Southeast Asia working in construction.
2 August 2017
2:30pm - Qatar seals $5.9bn navy vessels deal with Italy
- Of the current crisis, Alfano said Italy supported mediation efforts to end the dispute.
8am - UAE says measures against Qatar do not violate WTO agreements
- Economic sanctions imposed on Qatar by three fellow Gulf states do not violate World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements, a UAE official said, after Doha launched a wide-ranging legal complaint at the Geneva-based body this week.
- "The sanctions imposed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain did not contradict the agreements of the WTO," UAE state news agency WAM quoted Juma Mohammed al-Kait, an assistant undersecretary in the Economy Ministry as saying.
-
5:25am - Tillerson sends senior envoys to handle Qatar crisis
-
-
-
-
1 August 2017
-
Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah says the future of the Gulf Cooperation Council is in doubt if the partial blockade of his country continues.
-
9:05pm - Turkey, Qatar launch joint military exercises
-
-
-
8:30pm - Swiss rights body demands end of Hajj restrictions
-
-
-
Qatar Airways is expected to have access to three contingency routes over international waters in early August, after a UN-led meeting on Monday discussed air corridors for Doha following a rift with its neighbours.
-
-
-
The New York Times reported on Monday that the UAE tried to get the Taliban to open an embassy in its capital rather than in Doha.
-
-
-
- A senior Taliban official later lauded Qatar's role in Afghan peace talks, in an exlclusive interview with Al Jazeera.
2:40am - ICAO calls on member states to comply with Chicago Convention on International Aviation
-
-
-
- Al Sulaiti said that Qatar's main goal at the session had been that all states should adhere to the Chicago agreement: "The organisation insisted on using the word 'adhere' because there was a violation of international safety and security. This is what the international community and the states represented think."
-
31 July 2017
7:55pm - Qatar launches WTO complaint against trade boycott
-
-
-
-
7:40pm - NHRC sends letters to UN on Hajj obstacles
-
-
- NHRC said the Saudi authorities allowed the pilgrims to reach the holy sites through two airports only and on connection flights, did not clarify mechanisms for financial transfers and declined to communicate with Qatar on the safety guarantees.
-
Qatar's foreign minister has rebutted accusations by his Saudi counterpart that Qatar is trying to politicise the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
-
-
- Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, appeared to accuse Qatar on Sunday of politicising the issue and "declaring a war" against the kingdom by demanding the internationalisation of the Hajj.
1:40pm - Poll shows improved sentiment towards Qatar
-
Middle East fund managers have become more positive on regional equities and have a balanced view on Qatar following a drop in valuations and as the shock of the sanctions imposed on Doha eases, a monthly poll by the Reuters news agency shows.
-
The poll of 13 leading fund managers, conducted over the past week, found 38 percent expected to increase their allocations to regional equities over the next three months and none to reduce them.
-
The poll showed significantly improved sentiment towards Qatar. Twenty-three percent of managers now expect to raise their Qatari equity allocations and 23 percent to reduce them. Last month, the respective figures were eight percent and 38 percent.
-
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani dismissed Sunday's statement from the four countries and said sanctions were violating international laws.
-
"There isn't a clear vision (from Manama's meeting), there is only a stubborn policy from the blockading countries and refusal to admit that these are illegal actions," Sheikh Mohammed told Al Jazeera.
-
"It's a continuation of a policy of intransigence."
30 July 2017
-
Qatar has denied Saudi media reports that Arab states would allow Qatari planes to use air corridors in emergencies, saying they were spreading "false information".
-
Qatar's transport and communications ministry and its aviation authority on Sunday denied claims that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain had taken such a decision, the state news agency QNA reported.
-
Saudi state news agency SPA on Sunday cited a statement from the Saudi aviation authority (GACA) as saying they had already agreed emergency air corridors, which were identified under ICAO supervision, and that they would be open from August 1.
-
"Nine corridors have been identified including one in international airspace over the Mediterranean sea that will be monitored by the Egyptian authorities," SPA said.
10:10pm - Qatar condemns Saudi media over 'fabricated' Hajj news
-
Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has condemned Saudi Arabia's media for claiming that Qatar had suspended Hajj registrations for Qatari nationals.
-
The ministry said on Sunday it was a fabricated news that meant to set obstacles for the pilgrims from Qatar to Mecca.
-
It also said Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah refused to communicate to Qatar and provide safety guarantees 20,000 registered Qatari pilgrims that led to the suspension of registration.
8:10pm - Qatar central bank's foreign reserves fell by $10.4bn in June
-
The Qatar central bank's net international reserves plunged by $10.4bn in June to $24.4bn because of the Gulf crisis, central bank data showed on Sunday.
-
Reserves hit their lowest level in at least five years.
-
However, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is believed to have about $180bn or more of liquid foreign assets, which could be used to replenish the central bank reserves when authorities decide that is necessary.
6:10pm - Blockade slashed Qatar imports in June
-
An air, sea and land blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states slashed Qatar's imports by more than a third in June while exports, excluding its vital shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG), were also disrupted, official data showed on Sunday.
-
Imports shrank 40 percent year-on-year and 37.9 percent from the previous month to 5.87bn riyals ($1.61bn), Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics figures showed.
-
In May, imports fell just 0.3 percent year on year.
-
Now that alternate shipping routes and suppliers have been arranged, analysts believe Qatar can function fairly well even if the sanctions continue, and still expect it to be one of the Gulf's best-performing economies this year.
-
The foreign ministers of the four Arab countries imposing a partial blockade on Qatar have met in Manama, the Bahraini capital, to discuss the potential further measures that can be taken towards the Gulf nation.
-
The foreign ministers said at a joint press conference on Sunday that they were ready for dialogue with Qatar if it showed willingness to fight terrorism.
- "The four countries are ready for dialogue with Qatar with the condition that it announces its sincere willingness to stop funding terrorism and extremism and its commitment to not interfere in other countries' foreign affairs and respond to the 13 demands," Bahrain's Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said.
8:50am - Saudi-led bloc will discuss more sanctions on Qatar: newspaper
-
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain are expected to discuss imposing new economic sanctions on Qatar when they meet in the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday, according to the pan-Arab al-Hayat newspaper.
-
Foreign ministers of the four countries "are expected to impose sanctions that will gradually affect the Qatari economy", al-Hayat newspaper said, citing unidentified Gulf sources, without giving any further details.
29 July 2017
9:50pm - Qatar reiterates cooperation with UN on fighting terrorism
-
Qatar reiterates its cooperation with various UN bodies related to the fight against terrorism, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani tells the UN General Assembly.
-
"The State of Qatar attaches great importance to working within regional and international mechanisms to eradicate all forms of terrorism and address their causes," Sheikha Alia said.
-
"Qatar has been keen to fully implement measures to address conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, enhance international cooperation in the field of prevention and combating of terrorism and to fully comply with the international obligations of the UN Security Council relating to the fight against terrorism and its financing."
-
She stressed Qatar's keenness to continuously update its national laws and regulations related to the fight against terrorism and its financing to cope with any emerging terrorist challenges.
7pm - France's Vinci says Gulf rift not hurting its Qatar business
-
French construction group Vinci has said that its Qatar business had seen no disruption at this stage after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar last month.
-
Vinci operates in Qatar through its 49 percent-owned Qatari unit QDVC. It also counts the wealthy Arab state as its third-largest shareholder, with a stake of nearly 4 percent, according to Reuters data.
-
"For the moment, no disruption. Our projects are not disturbed. Qatar is rather looking for friends and this facilitates discussions on some projects," Chief Executive Xavier Huillard told an interim results news conference.
3:30pm - UAE: Gulf dispute more philosophical than diplomatic
-
UAE ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, has suggested that the Gulf dispute is more philosophical than diplomatic.
-
In an interview with America's PBS on Tuesday, he said the Saudi-led group blockading Qatar wanted to see "more secular, stable" governments in the region, an order he claimed Qatar "fundamentally opposed".
-
"What we've seen Qatar do for the last 10 to 15 years, [is] support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Taliban, Islamist militias in Syria, Islamist militias in Libya, exactly the opposite direction we think our region needs to go," he said. "So our disagreement is about what the future of the Middle East should look like."
-
Qatar has filed a complaint with the UN protesting new restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia against Qatari nationals planning to travel to Mecca for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.
-
Qatar's National Human Rights Commission said on Saturday that its citizens have been told they can only enter Saudi Arabia through two airports, and that they must travel via Doha to be allowed in.
-
This would be challenging for Qataris who do not live in Doha, such as those studying abroad.
10:10am - 'Differing views over future of Arab people at heart of Gulf crisis'
-
The differences between how Qatar and the Saudi-led bloc view the future of the Arab people is at the heart of the Gulf crisis, a senior Qatari official said on Friday.
-
Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Qatar's ambassador to Russia, told a radio station in Moscow that his country supported the Arab people's aspirations in the wake of uprisings that began in Tunisia in 2010, Qatar News Agency reported.
-
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, however, chose to go against that current, he said, adding that the four states wanted Qatar to punish those who oppose their governments and brand them terrorists.
-
"This in itself is terrorism," he said. "The siege countries are trying to reproduce the regimes that produced terrorism, and they want to convince us that these regimes will fight terrorism."
2am - Arab states to meet in Bahrain on Sunday
-
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet in Manama on Sunday to discuss the latest developments on their blockade of Qatar.
-
In the two-day meeting, the four countries will press Qatar to comply with their demands, which include stopping alleged interference in their internal affairs.
28 July 2017
11:15am - Qatar refuses to 'outsource foreign policy'
-
Qatar said it refuses to bow to Saudi-led demands to "outsource" its foreign policy to resolve the Gulf crisis.
-
Government spokesman Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al-Thani told AFP in an interview that Qatar's sovereignty and independence is behind the dispute.
-
"It (the crisis) is about... outsourcing our foreign policy so that decisions are not made in Qatar, and that is something that will never be acceptable," he said.
-
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the UN to help resolve the Gulf crisis, adding that the Saudi-led group blockading Qatar has violated international law.
-
Speaking after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the foreign minister said that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain are showing "stubbornness" and have not taken any steps to solve the crisis.
-
He vowed that Qatar will spare no effort to overcome what he called "violations" and said "the United Nations is the right platform to start from".
27 July 2017
11:35am - UAE asks banks to freeze accounts of those named on Qatar-linked blacklist
-
The United Arab Emirates' central bank has asked all banks to stop dealing with the 18 individuals and entities added to a Qatar-linked blacklist, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
-
The move makes it the first financial watchdog in the Gulf to act on the new blacklist, with regulators in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt likely to follow.
-
In a circular, the UAE watchdog asked banks and financial institutions to "start immediate search for and freezing of all bank accounts, investments, and deposits that may be held by any individual or entity" included on the July 25 list.
2:45am - Qatar's FM says blockading states are ignoring US calls to end Gulf crisis
-
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is in Washington DC for talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
-
"It was noticed that the blockade states did not react to the suggestions made by the US Secretary of State," said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman after a meeting on Wednesday.
-
The Qatari foreign minister added that Qatar had dealt with US advice in a "positive and constructive way".
-
"In addition, we discussed our bilateral relations and the memorandum of understanding on fighting terrorism that we signed and the measures we took regarding it," said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.
26 July 2017
-
Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani, Qatar's communications director, said the decision by four Arab states to add 18 groups and individuals allegedly linked to Doha to their "terrorist" list has no basis in fact.
-
"It comes as a disappointing surprise that the blockading countries are still pursuing this story as part of their smear campaign against Qatar," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
-
"This latest list provides further evidence that the blockading countries are not committed to the fight against terrorism," he said, adding: "All individuals with links to terrorism in Qatar have been prosecuted."
9:55am - Qatar reiterates support for 'peaceful means' to settle disputes
-
Qatar said it remains committed to settling international disputes through peaceful means despite a unilateral blockade imposed against the Gulf nation by its Arab neighbours.
-
Speaking at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar's envoy to the UN, said her government supports global efforts at ensuring peace and security, as well as international and bilateral efforts to combat terrorism.
- She also praised Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's mediatory efforts at resolving the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.
4:05am - Qatari FM's US visit aims to inform politicians about impacts of the crisis
-
Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that his current visit to Washington is part of the follow-up efforts exerted by the State of Kuwait in partnership with the United States to reach a diplomatic solution to the Qatar-Gulf crisis.
-
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said that "this visit is also aimed at informing politicians, senators and MPs in the United States about the negative impacts of this crisis on the region".
-
The Foreign Minister said that "the US position demanded, since the outbreak of the crisis, the rapid lifting of the unjust siege against Qatar ... but the contradictory statements of the siege countries prevented this to happen."
3:25am - Qatari compensation committee receives nearly 3,000 claims
-
The Qatari Compensation Claims Committee has received 2,945 individual cases from the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), reported the Qatar News Agency on Wednesday.
-
Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi - Secretary-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and member of the claims committee - told Al Jazeera that the committee receives about 100-160 complaints and 60 calls a day.
-
The Compensation Claims Committee was formed on July 9 to consider citizen compensation or bring cases to the competent domestic and international courts related to the blockade.
-
The compensation committee was divided into three sections, said Al-Hammadi: the first is to examine citizens' complaints about violations of human rights or individual damage; and the second for traders who were affected by the closure of land, sea and air borders; and third of government institutions affected by the blockade such as the Ministry of Economy and Qatari Aviation.
25 July 2017
10:45pm - Lebanon's PM: Dialogue is the best way to resolve the Gulf crisis
-
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri has said that dialogue was the best way to improve ties between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
-
"I think there is an effort by the Kuwaitis [to resolve the crisis]... I think that they made some progress. We believe that the dialogue is the best way in improving the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Qatar," he told reporters on Tuesday at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
-
"I believe that maybe the United States could also help in solving this issue in the Gulf," he added.
10pm - Qatar's FM: The quartet undermines mediation efforts
-
Qatar's foreign minister has criticised Saudi Arabia and three other blockading countries for actions which he said were undermining mediation efforts backed by the US.
-
"We see there is a negative behaviour aimed at influencing the mediation, either through statements or through (media) leaks which they launch at critical moments," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Al Jazeera late on Tuesday.
-
He reiterated the Qatari position that Doha was ready for dialogue on a range of issues of concern but that it would not negotiate over topics to do with internal affairs and that the boycott against it must be lifted.
5:40pm - Egypt: No compromise in dispute with Qatar
-
Egypt has said that the four Arab states would accept no compromise in their dispute with Qatar over allegations that Doha supports "terrorism".
-
Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking after talks with warned the European Union diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels on Tuesday, said Qatar must accept in full the demands by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
-
"It is not an issue of compromise, we cannot compromise with any form of terrorism, we cannot compromise or enter into any form of negotiations," Shoukry told a press conference.
-
"It is only once the necessary measures are undertaken by Qatar, that goes towards truly accepting to be a partner in the fight against terrorism, that this crisis will be resolved," he said.
4:25pm - Erdogan: Gulf tour was 'productive and successful'
-
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday described his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar to deal with the Gulf crisis as "productive and successful".
-
He told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at a parliamentary meeting: "The contacts we have made during this visit have been useful, and we will continue our efforts for the stability and peace of the region with increasing determination."
2:15pm - Rights groups 'condemn' demand to close down Al Jazeera
-
A number of international, regional and national rights organisations "unequivocally" condemned the Saudi-led group's demand to close Al Jazeera and other media outlets that Qatar allegedly funds.
-
The group made the statement on Tuesday at a conference organised by Qatar's National Human Rights Committee in Doha.
-
The organisations also expressed their "total solidarity with journalists and other media and ancillary works at Al Jazeera and other targeted media".
-
Qatar's Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah says the blockade imposed on his country by four Arab states must be lifted before engaging in any dialogue with its neighbours.
-
"Lifting the siege should precede any dialogue," al-Attiyah said in an interview with Russia Today, excerpts of which was published by Qatar's official news agency on Tuesday.
-
"If the blockade countries remain reluctant to lift the siege, Qatar will be compelled to resort to the available international legal procedures to lift it," he said.
-
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have added 18 individuals and groups to its so-called "terror list", according to state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
-
The new entrants include entities from Libya and Yemen and individuals from Qatar, Yemen and Kuwait who the Arab states say have direct and indirect links to Qatari authorities, a joint statement by the Saudi-led group said, according to SPA.
-
A Saudi lobby in the US has launched a television advertisement campaign against Qatar, contracts reviewed by Al Jazeera show, with $138,000 spent on seven, 30-second TV spots.
-
The TV spots have been purchased by the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC).
3:15am - Qatar's defence minister praises Russia
-
Qatar's Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah on Monday praised Russia's clear position that supports lifting the unjust siege imposed on the Gulf nation.
-
Al Attiyah said in an interview with Russian news channel RT that the speech of the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was clear and comprehensive, laying a road map and telling the truth that many of the peoples knew but that some parties refuse to understand.
-
He noted that the Emir intended to deliver a speech to the Qatari people and residents since the beginning of the crisis but opted to delay the speech to a suitable time in response to the request of Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, who has led the mediation efforts to end the crisis.
24 July 2017
10:15pm - UN praises Qatar's call for dialogue
-
UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Monday the call for dialogue Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to resolve the Gulf crisis.
-
Guterres encouraged all parties to enter a negotiation to lift the blockade imposed on Qatar and seek an acceptable solution for all parties regarding the crisis.
-
He also praised the mediation efforts of Kuwait, expressing his hope that these efforts will continue.
8:20pm - Erdogan departs from Doha after talks
- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left Doha late on Monday after meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
8:15pm - Lavrov: Russia ready to help mediate in Gulf crisis
-
Russia is ready to help mediate in the dispute between Qatar and four other Arab states if approached, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview released on Monday.
-
"We are interested in this crisis being overcome, taking into account mutual concerns and finding solutions which will be acceptable for all participants of this process," Lavrov told Kurdish television channel Rudaw, according to a transcript of the interview published on the foreign ministry's website.
-
"We support the mediating efforts which are being made by the Emir of Kuwait... If as part of those efforts or in addition to them all sides think that Russia could also do something useful, we will be ready to respond to such appeals," Lavrov said, according to the transcript.
-
Qatar and Turkey have discussed the Gulf crisis and efforts being exerted to defuse the dispute between Doha and a group of Saudi-led Arab states through dialogue and diplomatic means.
-
This came during a meeting between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha on Monday.
-
The two sides praised Kuwait mediation to end the row. Erdogan is on a Gulf tour that took him to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
-
The two leaders also discussed Qatar-Turkey joint efforts in the fight against "terrorism and extremism", according to Qatar's state news agency.
2:25pm - Saudi Arabia allows access to pilgrims from Qatar
-
Saudi Arabia has allowed access to pilgrims from neighbouring Qatar aboard all flights other than Qatar Airways, Qatar's national carrier.
-
"Pilgrims from Qatar who have Hajj permits ... can come directly from Doha or through any other transit place," the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a statement cited by the official SPA news agency on Sunday.
10:55pm - Qatar-based websites were briefly unblocked in Saudi Arabia
-
A Saudi official announced on his Twitter account early on Monday that Qatar-based websites were unblocked in the country because of a technical issue and they will be blocked again in a few hours, according to Turkey's Anadolu agency.
-
Saud al-Qahtani, a Saudi royal court adviser, was apparently referring to Al Jazeera and beIN Sports that have been blocked in the country since the beginning of the Gulf crisis.
-
There was no official statement on the issue.
23 July 2017
11:30pm - Erdogan meets with Kuwait's Emir
8pm - Erdogan heads to Kuwait
-
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left Saudi Arabia for Kuwait, the mediator in the Gulf crisis.
-
He will meet with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah later on Sunday.
-
Erdogan is accompanied by Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar, and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) head Hakan Fidan.
7:20pm - Mogherini urges talks to resolve Gulf crisis
-
Federica Mogherini, the European Union foreign affairs chief, on Sunday called for swift direct talks to resolve the Gulf crisis.
-
Her remark came in a statement after she met Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah and expressed EU support for Kuwait's "relentless mediation efforts" in the dispute.
-
Mogherini called on "all the parties to enter into negotiations to agree clear principles and a roadmap for a swift resolution of the crisis".
-
She said the EU was ready to support the process of negotiations and assist in the implementation of a plan for the resolution of the crisis, in particular in the area of counterterrorism.
-
A European human rights organisation has called on Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain to end their blockade against Qatar and help alleviate the suffering of citizens on disputing sides.
-
A 16-member delegation from the Brussels-based Alliance for Freedom and Dignity, AFD, travelled to Doha to investigate and document the humanitarian impact on ordinary citizens resulting from the blockade imposed on Qatar on June 5.
-
Britain's government has praised Qatari Emir's willingness for dialogue to resolve the ongoing diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
-
"I welcome the Emir of Qatar's commitment to combat terrorism in all its manifestations, including terrorist financing," Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statemen on Sunday.
-
"The Emir also pledged to resolve the remaining differences with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain through dialogue, negotiation, and Kuwaiti mediation. These steps will help to resolve the dispute," Johnson added.
5:55pm - Erdogan meets Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince
4:30pm - US army commander meets Qatar's Emir in Doha
-
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with General Joseph Leonard Votel, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), on Sunday in Doha.
-
According to Qatar's state news agency, they discussed the ways of increasing their defence cooperation and reviewed joint operations between Qatar and the US in combating terrorism.
-
General Votel thanked Sheikh Tamim's pivotal role in this field.
1:35pm - EU foreign policy chief visits Kuwait
10:35am - Erdogan: Prolonging Gulf crisis 'not in anyone's interest'
-
Prolonging the crisis in the Gulf is not in the interest of anyone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as he embarked on a visit to the region.
-
"No-one has any interest in prolonging this crisis any more," the president said before leaving Istanbul airport. He accused "enemies" of seeking to "fire up tensions between brothers".
22 July 2017
9:30pm - UAE: No dialogue with Qatar until it revises policies
-
Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, said a call for dialogue by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was welcome, but it could only happen after Doha had made changes in its policies. He did not specify the required changes.
-
"Dialogue is necessary and needed but its backbone has to be revision," Gargash said on his Twitter account.
-
He expressed disappointment with by Sheikh Tamim's Friday speech: "I had hoped that the speech of Sheikh Tamim would be an initiative for revision."
5:30pm - Qatar's BeIN sports network back on air in UAE
-
Qatar's BeIN sports satelite network was broadcasting again on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, according to subscribers to its channels which have been blocked since the start of a Gulf crisis.
-
"We are again receiving the network of BeIN sports channels, distributed by Du," one of two telecommunications companies in the Emirates, one customer told AFP news agency.
-
Etisalat, a UAE-based telecommunications giant, had also reinstated BeIN sports, according to several subscribers to its channels. Customers were informed of the move in an email from Etisalat.
-
"We would like to advise that starting 22 July 2017 the BeIN package will be available to customers and normal charges will apply," the message said. "The provision of the BeIN package will be subject to an ongoing review."
-
The spirit of solidarity, harmony and defiance that had prevailed in the people of Qatar frustrated the hopes of those who banked on the opposite.
-
Qatar is fighting terrorism, relentlessly and without compromises and the international community recognises this.
-
Differences are resolved through dialogue and negotiation and we should not burden civilians with political differences.
-
We are opening our economy to initiatives, investments, production of food, medicine and ultimately to diversify our source of income.
-
We are open to dialogue to find solutions to lingering problems, within the framework of respect for the sovereignty and will of each state as mutual undertakings and joint commitments binding all.
-
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a two-day Gulf tour starting on Sunday as part of his efforts to resolve the crisis in the region.
-
His first stop will be in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, during which he will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
- Erdogan will then depart for Kuwait to meet Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who has led mediation efforts to resolve the crisis. His next stop will be Doha, where he will meet the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
21 July 2017
-
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has denounced the "malicious smearing campaign" directed against the country in his first address following the blockade.
-
Sheikh Tamim said Qatar and its people "rose spontaneously defending the sovereignty and independence of the country."
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has renewed his call on Arab states to lift the blockade on Qatar, saying the US is satisfied with Doha's efforts to implement an agreement aimed at combating terror financing.
-
"They have been very aggressive in implementing that agreement, so I think we're satisfied with the effort they're putting forth," Tillerson told reporters just before meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah at the State Department on Friday.
04:50pm - UAE welcomes Qatar's move to amend anti-terror laws
-
The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed Qatar's decision to amend its anti-terrorism laws, in one of the first positive signs since sanctions were imposed on Doha in June.
-
"The Qatari decree to amend the anti-terrorism law is a positive step to deal seriously with the 59 terrorists," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.
-
Gargash also said the countries' concerns about Qatar's relationship with Iran had eased since Kuwait ordered the expulsion of Iranian diplomats for alleged links to a "spy and terror" cell on Thursday.
04:33pm - Erdogan says Turkey will try to solve GCC crisis
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would do his best to solve problems between the "brothers of the Gulf region" as he prepared to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24.
-
Erdogan has been a staunch ally of Qatar in its dispute with its neighbours. He has criticised a list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to end sanctions they imposed on Doha.
-
In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said the political problems were temporary and he called on Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf states to invest in Turkey.
10:45am - China urges Gulf crisis talks after Qatar FM visit
-
China's foreign minister has called on Doha and the four Arab countries blockading Qatar to resolve their differences through talks within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to Chinese state media.
-
Wang Yi made the remarks after meeting his Qatari counterpart in Beijing on Thursday, a day after he held talks with a top UAE official.
-
"All sides should continue restraint and conduct face-to-face talks as soon as possible, so as to avoid escalation of the situation, send out a positive signal in addressing the crisis through political and diplomatic means, and reassure the role of the GCC," Wang said.
-
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued a decree amending some provisions of a law on "combating terrorism", the state news agency reported.
-
The decree issued on Thursday included definitions for the terms "terrorist", "crime", "terrorist acts", "terrorist entities", "the freezing of funds" and the "financing of terrorism", according to the Qatar News Agency.
-
Meanwhile at the United Nations, Qatar's UN ambassador, Alya Ahmed Saif Al Thani, rejected the "baseless accusations" made by Egyptian Deputy UN Ambassador Ihab Awad Moustafa against Doha.
-
Earlier on Thursday, Moustafa told the UN Security Council that Qatar is adopting a "pro-terrorist" policy that violated UN council resolutions, and said it is "shameful" that the 15-member body had not held Qatar accountable.
-
Qatar's Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyberattack on the country's official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.
-
During a news conference in Doha on Thursday, officials said the planning for the hacking of Qatar News Agency (QNA) started as early as April.
-
Investigators also reportedly traced the IP (internet protocol) address linked to the hacking to the UAE. Officials said the case has been referred to prosecutors.
-
The UAE denies the allegations.
20 July 2017
6:10pm - Qatar presents more evidence of hacking
-
Qatar has presented on Thursday new evidence and technical details "confirming direct contact" from one of the blockading countries, leading to the hacking of the country's official media.
-
Qatar's Ministry of Interior said the hackers obtained addresses, passwords and emails of state media staff, using them to carry out the attack against Qatar News Agency and its related media accounts.
1:00pm - Qatar FM to meet Chinese counterpart
-
Qatar's foreign minister is visiting Beijing a day after his Chinese counterpart told a top UAE official that China hoped the rift between the Gulf countries could be repaired.
-
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, according to China's foreign ministry.
9:50am - Qatar to release report on the hacking of Qatar News Agency
4:25am - Turkish Deputy PM urges Saudi Arabia to drop demands against Qatar
-
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus called on Saudi Arabia to drop 13 demands it and other Arab states had made of Qatar, saying they represent an infringement on its sovereignty.
-
Speaking in an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcast on Wednesday, Kurtulmus also said: "The UAE must show a stand that is in favour of peace and a settlement and this is in its interest too, otherwise every conflict breeds conflict and no one knows the outcome."
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24 as part of efforts to resolve the crisis.
-
Kurtulmus also said Turkey had no plans to shut its military base in Qatar, where a fresh contingent of troops arrived on Wednesday, saying it was not aimed against any of Qatar's neighbours.
-
He also said that Turkey and Qatar were planning to conduct military exercises in coming days and that US forces may join in the exercises.
-
The US State Department praised Qatar's "strong partnership" in the fight against "terrorism" in its annual "Country Reports on Terrorism" released on Wednesday.
-
The State Department said Doha had "maintained a strong partnership in the fight against terrorism in 2016 and collaborated to foster closer regional and international cooperation on counterterrorism, law enforcement and rule of law activities".
-
Qatar, it added, has made "significant progress" in combatting terrorist financing but "terrorist financiers within the country are still able to exploit Qatar's informal financial system".
- The Saudi-led group blockading Qatar accuse it of funding "terrorism", an accusation Doha rejects as "baseless".
-
The State Department also said that individuals and "entities" in Saudi Arabia had been channelling money out of the country to "terrorist" organisations but that: "Saudi Arabia continued to maintain a strong counterterrorism relationship with the United States".
-
The report also mentioned that individuals have made use of the UAE as a financial hub to funnel money out of the country to "terrorist" groups, but that the UAE had increased its counterterrorism prosecutions.
19 July 2017
11:15pm - Gulf's reputation as haven of business stability 'in jeopardy', reports FT
-
Most Gulf nationals cannot now travel to or from Qatar; breaking up families and business ties, and dealing a blow to cross-border investments, reported the Financial Times on Wednesday.
-
Businesses say the embargo is causing uncertainty and confusion, and pushing up costs.
-
Contractors are shifting supply chains from the UAE to Oman, which has remained neutral in the dispute - although many can still move materials from the UAE to Qatar, albeit with extra precautions.
-
"The crisis has encouraged companies to think about restructuring to keep UAE and Qatar operations separate," says one diplomat.
-
Qatari businesses are having to seek alternative sources for some building materials such as aggregate.
-
Mohammed Saleh's business distributes building materials across the region - the crisis left Qatar-bound cargo stranded in Dubai. He had to take out a loan to pay his supplier, and lost £30,000: "One minute we are doing business with Qatar, the next we are told we are doing business with terrorist financiers," he said. "It's all so confusing."
-
A government official in Qatar has called the Saudi-led group's conduct "dangerous" and "disorganised" after the four Arab nations modified their demands.
-
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain called on Qatar on Wednesday to commit to six principles on combatting terrorism, instead of the 13 demands they had initially made.
- Sheikh Saif Al Thani, director of Qatar's government communications office, told the Associated Press news agency that the new demands are "another example of the dangerous and disorganised manner in which the illegal blockade has been conducted".
-
The four countries have regularly issued "conflicting statements and arguments," he said.
7:55pm - Qatar Hajj pilgrims facing 'obstacles'
-
The head of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) said the Saudi government was putting obstacles against Qatari citizens who wished to perform the annual Hajj or Pilgrimage.
-
Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri said Saudi Arabia is "inciting" its citizens against Qataris. He also said that Gulf states are rebuffing Qatar's bid to ease humanitarian impact of the blockade.
5:05pm - Qatar business lobby to assess blockade losses
-
The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry has asked local companies to report any loss of earnings caused by the Saudi-led blockade of Doha.
-
The business lobby said it would use the information "to take appropriate legal measures" to limit damage, and to help companies claim compensation for any losses.
6:45am - Saudi-led group urges Qatar to accept six 'principles'
-
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE are urging Qatar to commit to six 'principles' on combating "extremism" and "terrorism", and to negotiate a plan with specific measures to implement them.
-
Abdallah al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the UN, told reporters on Tuesday that the four countries are now committed to the six principles agreed on by their foreign ministers at a July 5 meeting in Cairo.
-
Six 'principles':
-
Commitment to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and to prevent their financing or providing havens.
-
Suspending all acts of provocation and speeches inciting hatred or violence.
-
Full compliance with the Riyadh Agreement of 2013 and the supplementary agreement and its implementation mechanisms of 2014 within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
-
Adherence to all the outcomes of the Arab Islamic American Summit held in May 2017 in Riyadh.
-
Refraining from interfering in the internal affairs of states and from supporting illegal entities.
-
The responsibility of all states of the international community to confront all forms of extremism and terrorism as a threat to international peace and security.
-
Mouallimi also said that the four Arab states believe that stopping incitement to violence is essential, but he said closing Al Jazeera might not be necessary.
-
"If the only way to achieve that is by closing down Al Jazeera, fine," he said. "If we can achieve that without closing down Al Jazeera, that's also fine. The important thing is the objective and the principle involved."
6:30am - Qatar FM meets with Pakistan PM over Gulf crisis
-
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his support for the "efforts in finding a solution to the current crisis in the Gulf", his office said on Monday.
-
Sharif met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad on Monday to discuss the rift between Doha and four other Arab states.
4:30am - Another US media outlet reports that the UAE played a role in Qatar hacking
-
Another US media organisation is reporting the United Arab Emirates played a role in the hacking of Qatar's state news agency. The hack led to fake news being posted about the Qatari Emir.
-
NBC News has cited multiple US intelligence sources confirming a Washington Post article alleging the UAE was behind the attack.
-
The UAE denies involvement.
18 July 2017
-
Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's economy minister, met on Tuesday with the heads of international trade organisations in Geneva to discuss the compensation.
- Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, Qatar's defence minister, also said the country may even go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, in The Hague.
-
Qatar has contracted a specialised legal team to study the actions taken by the blockading countries against it, according to a statement from the economy ministry.
06:15pm - Iran FM Zarif says Gulf divisions slowing ISIL fight
-
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said divisions in the Gulf region are slowing down the fight against groups like the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).
- Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Zarif also expressed hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia could one day set aside their difference and work together to end the war in Yemen.
-
"Iran is a serious partner for all these countries in fighting our common enemy, because we believe at the end of the day, these extremist forces are as much as threat against us, but even more a threat against them," Zarif said.
04:35pm - FIFA: No effort to take away 2022 World Cup
-
The international football federation has denied reports that there is an effort to strip Qatar of the 2022 World Cup.
- In a statement to Al Jazeera, FIFA said: "The FIFA President has never received such a letter and subsequently has not made any comment on that."
-
Reuters earlier reported that a group of Arab nations have asked FIFA to take action against Qatar. The website designed to look like a Swiss news publication turned out to be fake and Reuters withdrew the story.
9:50am - Turkey's Erdogan to visit Gulf next week
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 24-25, the president's office said.
-
Giles Trendle, the acting general manager of Al Jazeera's English-language service, said the channel is not going anywhere despite demands by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states to close it down.
-
"Obviously it's an unusual situation but it's business as normal ... we're just getting on with our jobs," Trendle said at London's iconic Frontline Club on Monday.
8:05am - Qatar: No right to ask for closing Turkish base
- Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, Qatar's defence minister, said no country has the right to call for the closure of the Turkish base in Doha.
-
In an interview with TRT, al-Attiyah said everyone knew about the Turkish base in Qatar a long time ago.
-
"Unfortunately, we did not choose the time to attack, besiege and boycott Qatar," he said.
-
The Saudi-led group "did choose the time so they cannot come and ask us to close a base where everybody knows about it from a long time back and this is considered a relation between two sovereign state countries".
5am - Iran FM: Gulf dispute hampering fight against 'terrorism'
-
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said divisions in the Gulf region are hampering the fight against what he called "terrorism".
-
While speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, he also expressed hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia could one day work together to end the war in Yemen.
17 July 2017
-
Egypt's foreign ministry has announced the end of visa-free entry for Qataris - the latest measure taken against Doha in the Gulf crisis.
-
Qatari nationals will now have to apply for a visa in order to enter Egypt, the ministry said on Monday.
-
"It does not make sense to keep making exceptions for Qatar and giving it privileges in light of its current positions," said Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt's foreign ministry spokesman.
-
The restriction will not affect spouses and children of Egyptian nationals, as well as Qatari nationals who are studying at Egyptian public universities, Abu Zeid said.
9:20pm - Libya's UN-backed leader: Solving Gulf crisis will benefit Libya
-
Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-backed government, told Russia's Sputnik that resolution of the Gulf crisis would "positively impact the situation in Libya" as the disputing countries have ties with rival forces in his country.
-
He said he hoped that "this situation between the Arab brothers will be resolved, the crisis will end, and inter-Arab reconciliation will replace it again".
-
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has told his Kuwait counterpart that Egypt is standing by the list of demands it and three other Arab states made of Qatar and will keep sanctions against Doha in place until the demands are met.
- Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt's foreign ministry spokesman, said in a statement that the stance comes "in light of what the quartet states see as Qatar's stalling and procrastination, and lack of concern for the concerns of the four states".
-
Kuwait's FM Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah met Shoukry and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Monday.
-
Sisi told Sabah he appreciated what Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah was doing to preserve Arab unity but that Egypt would not let anyone interfere in its affairs and would stand strong against policies that support terrorism, his spokesman Alaa Youssef said in a statement.
8:30pm - Report: Egypt tightens visa rules for Qatar's citizens
-
Qatar's citizens will no longer be able to receive visas upon arrival to Egypt, according to an official source at Cairo International Airport quoted by Egypt's state-run Ahram Online publication.
-
The restriction coming into force on Wednesday will not affect spouses and children of Egyptian nationals, as well as Qatari nationals who are studying at Egyptian public universtities, the report said on Monday.
-
Those affected by the move, including holders of diplomatic or special passports, will have to apply for visas in advance from an Egyptian embassy abroad, said the source on condition of anonymity.
-
Egypt's foreign ministry has not issued a statement regarding the changes.
- Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al-Thani, the director of Qatar's government communications office, said in a statement on Monday the "crime" of hacking its state news agency (QNA) by the United Arab Emirates was a violation of international law.
-
"The State of Qatar has long maintained that its government news agency website was hacked on 24 May and fabricated quotes published. The information published in the Washington Post on 16 July 2017, which revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency, unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place."
-
"It is especially unfortunate that this shameful act of cyber terrorism is being attributed to a fellow member of the Gulf Cooperation Council".
-
"This criminal act represents a clear violation and breach of international law and of the bilateral and collective agreements signed between the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as collective agreements with the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations."
-
"The Public Prosecutor will take all necessary legal measures to bring to justice the perpetrators and instigators of this crime, whether in Qatari courts or relevant international jurisdictions specialising in cybercrimes."
-
Anwar Gargash, the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, said his country was not responsible for any alleged hacking of Qatari websites.
-
Gargash also said the UAE would not escalate its blockade on Qatar by asking companies to choose between doing business with it or Qatar.
4:20am - UAE wants international monitoring of Qatar
-
"We need a regional solution and international monitoring," said Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in prepared remarks he was scheduled to deliver on Monday in London.
-
"We need to be certain that Qatar, a state with $300bn in reserves, is no longer an official or unofficial sponsor of jihadist and terrorist causes," he said, giving no further detail on the proposed monitoring. Qatar strongly denies all allegations of supporting "terrorism".
-
Gargash said the memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Qatar on Tuesday on the financing of terrorism was a positive development but fell short of allaying their concerns
-
"We do see signs now, however, that our pressure is working," Gargash said. "We are ready for this process to take a long time."
-
The United Arab Emirates arranged for Qatari government social media and news sites to be hacked in late May in order to post false quotes linked to Qatar's emir, prompting the Qatar-Gulf diplomatic crisis, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.
-
The Post reported that US intelligence officials learned last week of newly analysed information that showed that senior UAE government officials discussed the planned hacks on May 23, the day before they occurred.
-
The officials said it was unclear if the UAE hacked the websites or paid for them to be carried out, the newspaper reported. The Post did not identify the intelligence officials it spoke to for the report.
-
UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba denied the report in a statement, saying it was "false".
16 July 2017
11:10pm - French FM urges 'de-escalation' in Gulf crisis
-
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Sunday for a "de-escalation" in the row between Qatar and four Arab countries, as he held talks in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, a mediator in the crisis.
-
"It would be preferable if the parties could engage in a process of de-escalation, one that is indispensable so that negotiations can take place in a constructive atmosphere," Le Drian said in Abu Dhabi.
-
He held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, who is also deputy commander in chief of the UAE's armed forces.
-
Abu Dhabi was the last step in a tour of four Gulf nations that began on Saturday and also took Le Drian to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
4:20pm - French top diplomat meets Kuwait's Emir
-
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday in Kuwait city, according to Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA).
-
Le Drian's visit is part of his effort to resolve the dispute between Qatar and its neighbours which is mediated by Kuwait.
4:15pm - Expert: Qatar should join Rome Statute to protect itself
-
Toby Kidman, an expert in international law on war crimes, human rights, terrorism and extradition, said on Saturday that there was no legal basis for the blockade imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states and for the list of demands presented by these countries.
-
Speaking to the Qatari daily Al-Sharq, Kidman said that under the international law the measure was illegal and they were purely punitive.
-
He said that the next legal step that must be taken by Qatar during the crisis was to join Rome Statute system and the International Criminal Court as a mean to protect itself.
-
Kidman said that the legal consequences might be stark and the situation might end in the UN Security Council.
11am - French FM arrives in Kuwait
-
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived in Kuwait as he continues his efforts to end the Gulf crisis.
-
Le Drian was in Doha and Saudi Arabia on Saturday and is expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates later on Sunday.
15 July 2017
11:45pm - Le Drian meets Saudi FM and Crown Prince
-
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Saudi counterpart Adel Jubeir and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah late on Saturday.
-
"We look for everyone's determined commitment against terrorism, its support and financing. In this perspective, it is important that GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries should be united, to remain a rampart against instability," Le Drian said.
-
Jubeir said Saudi Arabia would present Le Drian with "comprehensive dossiers of the negative acts committed by Qatar over years", adding that a similar file was given to US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.
8:15pm - Qatar's rights agency chief holds meetings at UN head office
-
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), on Saturday met in New York City with Assistant UN Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour.
-
According to Qatar's state news agency, Al Marri told Gilmour it was necessary to move swiftly to stop the deterioration of human rights violations that Qatar's citizens and its residents were being subjected to.
-
He stressed on the importance of differentiating between humanitarian issues and politics because while the latter can eventually be resolved through diplomacy and mediation, violations of human rights cannot wait for political negotiations.
-
During his visit to the UN headquarters, Al Marri also held separate meetings with head of diplomatic missions of Switzerland, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ghana, Sweden and Liechtenstein, discussing the Gulf crisis and its implications.
4:35pm - Qatar's Emir meets France's top diplomat in Doha
-
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar's Emir, met Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister of France, in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday.
-
According Qatar's state news agency, the Gulf crisis topped the agenda of the meeting.
-
Le Drian also held a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar's prime minister and interior minister.
- Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian renewed France's commitment to helping reduce tensions in the Gulf, offering full support to Kuwait's mediation efforts and stating that the spat is "not benefitting anyone and is against everyone's interest".
- Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart in Doha, Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was particularly concerned for separated, binational families, and for students whose education has been disrupted.
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed France's support, and again rejected claims Doha is supporting terrorism.
- Samer Shehata, associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said while few countries have leverage over Saudi Arabia, which is among the nations boycotting Qatar, those offering support "do add momentum to the argument that this should not become the new normal".
11:00am - France and Qatar's foreign ministers to hold talks in Doha
-
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived in Doha on a two-day Gulf tour aimed at easing tensions in the region.
-
Le Drian is due to meet his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday. He will then travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
-
The French foreign ministry said the trip was in line with similar strategies adopted by the US, Britain and Germany regarding the boycott of Qatar by its neighbours.
-
"We are going to have a good relationship with Qatar and not going to have a problem with the military base [in Qatar]," Trump said in an interview with CBN News aired on Wednesday.
-
Qatar is home to the Al-Udeid airbase that holds the forward headquarters of Central Command and hosts around 10,000 American troops.
-
"If we ever had to leave [the base], we'd have 10 countries willing to build us another one. And they'll pay for it."
12:20am - British navy vessel in Doha for joint exercise
-
The British navy vessel "HMS Middleton" arrived in Doha to participate in a joint naval exercise between Qatar's Emiri Navy and the British Royal Navy in the Qatari territorial waters, according to Qatar's defence ministry.
-
The ministry said the exercise came on the basis of prior agreements between the two sides in the framework of bilateral defence cooperation to support efforts of combating terrorism and smuggling as well as to maintain security and stability in the region.
14 July 2017
9:20pm - Nasr al-Hariri: Gulf crisis has had no impact on Syria
-
A top Syrian opposition figure on Friday said that the dispute between Qatar and four key Arab countries has had no impact on the "revolution" aimed to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
-
Nasr al-Hariri, the head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee, said the disputes between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have with Qatar amount to "a problem in one family, in one house".
-
He said the Syrian opposition has good ties with all the countries.
-
Speaking to reporters near the end of the latest intra-Syrian peace talks round under UN mediation in Geneva, Al-Hariri said he hoped the disputes "will be resolved soon without any impact on us".
8:15pm - Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute
-
The White House said that US President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Saudi King Salman on Friday.
-
The two leaders discussed efforts to resolve the month-long dispute between Qatar and the four Arab states.
8pm - Erdogan meets Qatar's FM in Ankara
-
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday in the Turkish capital of Ankara.
-
According to Qatar's state news agency, they discussed the Gulf crisis and bilateral relations among other topics.
3:35pm - Ankara, Doha say Turkish base will stay in Qatar
-
Turkey and Qatar on Friday reiterated Ankara would keep a new military base in the Gulf country, rejecting demands from Saudi Arabia and its allies for the facility to be closed.
-
"No country has the right to raise the issue of the Turkish base or the military cooperation between Qatar and Turkey as long as this cooperation respects international law," Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters in Ankara.
-
Speaking after meeting him, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the demands to close the base go against the two countries' sovereignty.
-
"A third country has no right to say something to Qatar or Turkey. Everyone must respect this," he added.
- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to visit the Gulf soon to discuss efforts to resolve the crisis, Cavusoglu said.
12:47pm - Qatar FM says Tillerson visit not a failure
- Qatar's foreign minister says it would be unfair to describe US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy to find a solution as a failure, insisting that the crisis "cannot be solved in a day."
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also told reporters in Ankara on Friday that Qatar would continue to work with the United States and Kuwait to end the standoff with its four Arab neighbors.
- The Qatari minister again denied accusations that his nation provided support to terror groups, accusing the four of failing to provide "single evidence" against his gas-rich nation.
8:57am - Qatar FM to visit Turkey
- Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to visit Turkey and meet with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
- Turkey has shown support for Qatar during the GCC crisis, stepping in to send troops and food supplies following the blockade.
- Qatar's foreign minister is expected to hold a joint press conference in the morning with Cavusoglu.
3am - UAE says 'headed for a long estrangement' with Qatar
-
There will be no quick end to the Gulf crisis said the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs on his official Twitter account on Friday.
-
"We are headed for a long estrangement ... we are very far from a political solution involving a change in Qatar's course, and in light of that nothing will change and we have to look for a different format of relations," Anwar Gargash said.
2:05am - Egyptian coach suspended as row over Qatar reaches football
-
Egyptian coach Hossam el-Badry was fined $10,000 on Thursday by the Confederation of African Football and suspended for one game for refusing to give interviews to Qatar-based beIN Sports network - owned by Al Jazeera - and attempting to boycott a news conference.
-
El-Badry - coach of Egyptian club Al Ahly - initially refused to attend a news conference following a match on June 20 because of the presence of beIN sports journalists. He did eventually attend, but either put his hand over the beIN microphone while speaking or pushed it away, CAF said.
-
Following a game in Egypt last weekend against Cameroon's Coton Sport, el-Badry and Al Ahly players refused all interviews with beIN. The players also boycotted the news conference.
-
El-Badry's one-game ban was put on hold, provided he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the remainder of the African Champions League.
13 July 2017
8:30pm - Turkey will stand by Qatar: Economy minister
- Turkey will continue to meet Qatar's daily and long-term needs through exporting necessary supplies, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.
- In an interview with The Times, Noura al-Kaabi, the UAE minister for the federal national council, said the Emirates sought "fundamental change and restructuring" of Al Jazeera rather than to shut it. She also said that the Saudi-led group was ready to negotiate with Qatar.
6:45pm - HRW: Isolation of Qatar causing rights abuses
-
Human Rights Watch said the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies is infringing on the right to free expression, separating families, and interrupting medical care among other rights violations.
-
"Gulf autocrats' political disputes are violating the rights of peaceful Gulf residents who were living their lives and caring for their families," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
5:55pm - GCC crisis lingers as Tillerson heads home
3:20pm - Tillerson meets with Qatari emir and foreign minister
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met the Qatari emir and foreign minister for the second time during his four-day visit to the Gulf.
-
According to Qatar News Agency, the meetings discussed the efforts to solve the Gulf crisis.
8am - Tillerson to make unexpected return to Qatar
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to make an unexpected return visit to Doha on Thursday, as he tries to help find a solution to the Gulf crisis.
-
The visit comes a day after he held talks with leaders from the four Arab states blockading Qatar.
-
In his first trip to Doha on Tuesday, Tillerson told reporters that the Qatari government had "very reasonable" views in the dispute.
-
"The amount of support for terrorism by Saudi Arabia dwarfs what Qatar's doing," said Bob Corker, the Chairman of the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday.
-
"I was really disappointed to see what Saudi Arabia did after having a great summit and bringing everybody together," he said - referring to the Riyadh summit in May attended by US President Donald Trump. "I think this is quite possibly a rookie mistake by a crown prince who I think could be the future for Saudi Arabia," added Corker.
-
Corker made the comments about Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a legislative hearing while addressing the former US ambassador to Israel.
- Corker has the power to block arms sales to GCC countries - which he has previously threatened to do if the Gulf crisis is not resolved diplomatically.
3am - Rex Tillerson to travel to Qatar on Thursday
-
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an unexpected return visit to Doha on Thursday to meet with senior Qatari officials as he tries to find a solution to the Gulf crisis, according to the state department.
-
It comes after Tillerson held a day of talks with the four Arab states leading a blockade against Doha.
12 July 2017
11:30pm - UAE accuses Al Jazeera of anti-Semitism, inciting hate
-
In a letter to the UN, the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, accused Al Jazeera of having "promoted anti-Semitic violence by broadcasting sermons by the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf al-Qaradawi".
-
The letter - published on Wednesday by the UAE National Media Council - also accused Al Jazeera of "incitement to hostility, violence and discrimination" and lists broadcasting the speeches of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as an example.
-
The United Nations has warned that demands on Qatar to close Al Jazeera by the Saudi-led group, which includes the UAE, violate basic freedoms.
-
Foreign ministers of the four Arab countries boycotting Qatar began a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday, as the US official seeks to find a solution for the Gulf dispute.
-
The meeting brings together foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt with Tillerson in the Saudi Arabian coastal city of Jeddah, DPA news agency quoted the Saudi-owned TV network Al Arabiya as reporting.
-
Tillerson arrived in Jeddah earlier Wednesday and held a meeting with King Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir before the meeting, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
03:40pm - French foreign minister to visit Gulf countries
-
The French government has announced that Foreign Minister Jean-Yes Le Drian will be visiting Qatar as part of efforts to ease the tension in the Gulf.
-
Reuters reported that Le Drian will also visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates during the trip scheduled on July 15 and 16.
- "Concerned by current tensions that are affecting these countries with whom we have close and friendly ties, we call for a rapid de-escalation that would be in everyone's interest," the French foreign ministry statement said.
10:45am - Turkey sent nearly 200 cargo planes to Qatar since GCC crisis began
-
Turkey has sent 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to Qatar to meet its daily needs since a dispute broke out last month between Qatar and other Gulf states, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.
-
At a meeting with Zeybekci in the Turkish capital Ankara, Qatar's economy minister, Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani, said Doha's sea and land trade was continuing without disruption despite the blockade by four Arab states.
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to meet Saudi King Salman on Wednesday, before holding talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states that have imposed a blockade on Qatar.
-
The visit to Jeddah follows meetings in Doha with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
-
Qatar's foreign minister has questioned the timing of the leak of a set of agreements made between Gulf countries between 2013 and 2014 and insisted that his country was abiding by the accords.
-
After CNN on Monday published a set of documents known as the "Riyadh agreements," Qatari officials said the leak aimed to weaken mediation efforts in the region.
-
The documents were published ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's arrival in the Gulf for shuttle diplomacy between Jeddah, Doha and Kuwait City.
-
"These are clear efforts to diminish … the mediation by Kuwait, and the efforts of the United States to mediate this crisis," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
1:20am - More Turkish troops arrive at military base in Qatar
-
Qatar said on Tuesday more Turkish troops had arrived at a military base in Doha after Ankara fast-tracked legislation last month for more soldiers to be deployed there.
-
Training has been ongoing since June 19. The base in Qatar houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.
-
"This defence cooperation between Doha and Ankara is part of their common defence vision to support anti-terrorism efforts and maintain security and stability in the region," a statement by Qatar's Armed Forces said.
-
The statement did not give the number of Turkish troops at the base or how many had just joined to bolster the deployment, but said it was the fifth batch of Turkish troops to arrive.
11 July 2017
-
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said the agreement on combatting terror funding between Qatar and the US was "insufficient".
-
In a joint statement released in their state media, the four Arab states said they would "carefully monitor the seriousness of Qatari authorities" in fighting terrorism financing.
- They also said sanctions on Doha would remain in place until it meets their demands.
9:25pm - Egypt wants Qatar out of anti-ISIL coalition
-
The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) should kick Qatar out of its operation, the spokesman of Egypt's foreign ministry said during a coalition meeting held in Washington, DC.
-
Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, who is the head of the Egyptian delegation in the meeting, said it is "unacceptable" for the coalition "to have among its members states that support terrorism, or advocate for it in their media".
-
"The decision by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain to boycott Qatar -a coalition member- is in accordance with that principle," he said in a statement.
-
Qatar hosts the largest US military airbase in the Middle East, Al-Udeid, where more than 11,000 US and coalition forces are deployed. The US-led operation is mostly launched from the Al-Udeid military base.
7:35pm - Kuwaiti emir expresses 'bitterness' over Gulf crisis
-
Kuwait's ruler has described the rift in the Gulf as unprecedented, but said he intended to push ahead with mediation efforts, state news agency KUNA reported.
-
"His Highness the country's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah ... expressed a feeling of bitterness and has been deeply affected by the unprecedented developments that [our Gulf house] is witnessing," the agency said.
-
He said the positive reaction and support for Kuwait's mediation efforts had strengthened his resolve to deal with the crisis.
4:30pm - Qatar signs MoU on 'terror financing' with the US
-
The Qatari FM and the US secretary of state say Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding on combatting and financing "terrorism".
-
Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called the meetings with Rex Tillerson in Doha "very constructive". He called on the countries blockading Qatar to also sign the MoU.
-
Tillerson said the US has one goal: "To drive terrorism off the face of the Earth."
4:20pm - FMs of boycotting nations to meet in Jeddah
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday it had "reasonable" views in the month-old diplomatic crisis with Arab neighbours.
-
"I think Qatar has been quite clear in its positions, and I think those have been very reasonable," Tillerson told reporters.
11:55am - Tillerson arrives in Qatar for talks on GCC crisis
- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Doha for talks with Qatar's emir and foreign minister.
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to hold talks with Qatar's emir and foreign minister in Doha on Tuesday.
-
The US State Department said Tillerson would meet with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at 8:30 GMT.
-
He will then hold talks with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
8:00am - Saudi-led bloc says Qatar violated Riyadh agreements
-
The Saudi-led bloc has accused Qatar of violating deals it signed in 2013 and 2014 with its Gulf neighbours, which prohibited support for opposition groups in those nations, as well as in Egypt and Yemen.
-
The existence of the agreements has been known, but the content and the documents, which were obtained by CNN, were never made public.
-
The Gulf countries have accused Qatar of not complying with the agreements. "It is without doubt that Qatar did not abide by Riyadh Agreements of 2013-2014, violated it and broke promise," Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said in a statement.
-
Many of the demands that were recently made to lift the blockade against Qatar were already included in the Riyadh Agreements.
1:30am - US, UK and Kuwait call on all sides to swiftly end Gulf crisis
-
The United States, United Kingdom, and Kuwait urged all parties "to quickly contain the current crisis and resolve it at the earliest through dialogue," according to a statement reported by the Kuwait state news agency KUNA on Tuesday.
-
The statement came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill visited Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator, in order to resolve the crisis.
10 July 2017
11:35pm - 'An issue that concerns not just us but the whole world'
-
"We are trying to resolve an issue that concerns not just us but the whole world," Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, told US top diplomat Rex Tillerson.
-
US officials said Tillerson does not expect an immediate breakthrough, which they warned could be months away. Rather, they said, he wants to explore possibilities for sparking negotiations.
7:30pm - US secretary of state lands in Kuwait
- Rex Tillerson has arrived in Kuwait at the start of his four-day visit to the Gulf. He was greeted by the deputy emir, the foreign minister and other officials.
6:05pm - Qatari rights committee backs compensation claims
- Qatar's National Human Rights Committee welcomes the establishment of the Compensation Claims Committee that aims to seek compensation for damages and losses resulting from the blockade.
3:55pm - Qatar Petroleum, France's Total to launch joint venture
- State-owned Qatar Petroleum and French energy giant Total will formally launch a 25-year joint venture to develop the Al Shaheen oil field, the companies said.
-
The North Oil Company, to be launched on Tuesday, will be made up of a 70 percent stake from QP and a 30 percent stake from Total, which is taking over operations from Maersk Oil. The launch comes amid the worst crisis to hit Qatar, the world's largest exporter of natural gas, in years.
-
The signing of the contract also comes amid reports that Saudi Arabia and the UAE may pressure international companies to either do business with them or with Qatar.
12:05pm - Qatar's energy minister: LNG exports not affected by anti-Qatar quartet boycott
- Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said that Qatar's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan, India, South Korea and China have not suffered as a result of a boycott by the four Arab states.
-
In a statement today, al-Sada said that exports to the four Asian countries accounted for nearly three quarters of the country's total exports.
-
Exports to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for less than eight percent, the statement said.
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to arrive in Kuwait today to help seek a resolution for the Gulf crisis.
-
In a statement, the US state department said that Tillerson will "meet with senior Kuwait officials to discuss the ongoing efforts to resolve the Gulf dispute".
- His meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah is scheduled for 16:15 GMT.
6:30am - Qatar central bank says country has $340bn in reserves
-
Qatar has $340bn in reserves including holdings of its sovereign wealth fund that could help the Gulf country to weather the isolation by its powerful Arab neighbours, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al Thani told CNBC.
-
"This is the credibility of our system, we have enough cash to preserve any...kind of shock," he said.
-
Al Thani said the central bank has $40bn in reserves plus gold, while the Qatar Investment Authority has $300bn in reserves that it could liquidate.
09 July 2017
-
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the country's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday held a meeting in Doha with Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
-
Among other topics, they discussed the Gulf crisis and the illegal anti-Qatar steps taken by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states.
-
For her part, Bensouda expressed regret over the human rights violations committed by the quartet that imposed air, sea and land blockade against Qatar.
-
She praised Qatar's mature way of dealing with the crisis.
4pm - Qatar Chamber chief: Unjust siege against Qatar affected blockading states more
-
Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Chamber, said that the unjust siege imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies on Qatar did not affect the country's market as much as it hit the companies of those countries who lost the Qatari market.
-
He said that Qatar was able to immediately secure its needs of all kinds of goods by importing them from alternative countries at the same cost and with better quality.
-
Sheikh Khalifa highlighted the recent launch of direct shipping lines with Salalah and Sohar ports in Oman, Mundra and Nhava Sheva ports in India and the Turkish port of Izmir from which the first ship carrying about 3,000 tons of miscellaneous foodstuffs arrived last week.
Qatari Public Prosecutor Ali Al Marri said in a press conference that the government is forming a committee to handle claims made by private companies, public institutions and individuals of damages stemming from the blockade.
08 July 2017
10:35pm - UK's top diplomat meets Qatar's Emir
-
Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, has met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Al Bahr palace in Doha.
-
Among other topics, the two discussed the Gulf crisis as well as ways to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between Qatar and the UK, according to Qatar's state news agency.
9:15pm - UK's foreign secretary arrives in Doha
-
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has arrived in Qatar's capital in an effort to mediate in the Gulf crisis.
-
He was met late on Saturday by Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
9:10pm - Erdogan criticises anti-Qatar measures
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the sanctions against Qatar at a news conference on Saturday after the G20 meeting in Hamburg.
-
He said that allegations against Qatar are unfair and provocation in the Gulf region should be avoided.
-
Erdogan stressed that the countries involved in the standoff should work towards a reasonable solution of the conflict.
-
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in Kuwait on Saturday to support the country's mediation in the Gulf dispute.
-
Johnson planned to meet Kuwait's foreign minister and other senior leaders, following talks on Friday with officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, his office said.
-
"The UK strongly supports Kuwait's mediation efforts and the foreign secretary will pay tribute to the work of the Emir of Kuwait," it said in a statement.
-
Johnson's talks in Kuwait would be followed by similar meetings with senior leaders in Qatar later on Saturday.
07 July 2017
-
The head of Qatar's main commercial port has said that it is operating "at full capacity" but that it has not seen an increase in traffic after the beginning of the blockade by Saudi Arabia and its allies.
-
Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Yafei, Hamad Port director, said on Friday that the only change was that the Doha-bound ships were transiting through two Omani ports, rather than the Emirati Jebel Ali port - a regional hub.
-
A source at Qatar's foreign ministry said that accusations from the Saudi-led anti-Qatar quartet regarding financing "terrorism" and interference in internal affairs of other countries amount to defamation.
-
"The State of Qatar is an active member committed to combating terrorism and its financing at regional and international levels. The international community attests to that," said the source.
-
National Human Rights Committee in Qatar has submitted a report to UNESCO detailing the violations committed by educational institutions against Qatari students in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
-
NHRC Chairman Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri said that violations against students included preventing them from taking final exams, withholding certificates of graduation, closing their educational accounts and arbitrarily terminating their registration without giving reasons.
- At least 85 violations against Qatari students were committed in the UAE, 29 violations in Saudi Arabia and 25 in Bahrain, according to the report.
8:45pm - UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Saudi Arabia
-
Boris Johnson arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of a tour that will also take him to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in a bid to help ease Gulf tension.
-
"The Foreign Secretary will urge all parties to get behind Kuwait's mediation efforts, which the UK strongly supports, and work towards de-escalation and Gulf unity for the sake of regional stability," the foreign office said in a statement.
-
The statement also said that Johnson will discuss security and bilateral issues with a "particular focus on working together to address the common threats of extremism, radicalisation and terrorism."
-
The Central Bank of Oman ordered all local commercial banks and exchange companies to trade the Qatari riyal at the official exchange rate.
-
"The Central Bank of Oman will also accept Qatari riyals and provide exchange services if needed," the bank said in a statement.
1:30pm - Mattis affirms US-Qatar cooperation: Pentagon
-
James Mattis, the US defence secretary, has reaffirmed the US' strategic security partnership with Qatar, the Pentagon said, amid a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.
-
Qatar hosts a vital US-led command center at the Al-Udeid air base, where the anti-ISIL coalition launches raids against the armed group.
- Saudi Arabia is leading a four-country blockade of Qatar in the region's biggest crisis in years. Mattis stressed the importance of de-escalating tensions "so all partners in the Gulf region can focus on next steps in meeting common goals," the readout stated.
4:30am - Tillerson to travel to Kuwait
-
A US State Department statement late on Thursday said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be travelling to Kuwait on Monday to discuss efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.
-
Tillerson would visit Kuwait City following visits to Ukraine and Turkey and is expected to meet Kuwaiti officials who have been trying to mediate.
-
In a joint statement released late on Thursday, the Saudi-led group blamed Qatar for "continuing to seek to sabotage and undermine the security and stability in the Gulf region".
-
"All political, economic and legal measures will be taken in the manner and at the time deemed appropriate to preserve the four countries' rights, security and stability," the statement said.
-
The US State Department warned that the Gulf crisis could "possibly even intensify", Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the state department, said on Thursday.
-
"We remain very concerned about that ongoing situation between Qatar and GCC countries."
12:20am - Trump discusses Qatar-Gulf crisis with Angela Merkel
-
"President Donald Trump met Chancellor Angela Merkel in Hamburg, Germany, to coordinate on key policy areas ahead of Friday's G20 summit," a White House press release said.
-
"The leaders conferred on a range of shared foreign and security policy priorities, including ... de-escalating the conflict between Qatar and some of its Gulf and Arab neighbors."
06 July 2017
11pm - Qatar's defence minister discusses Gulf crisis with US defence secretary
-
Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Thursday.
-
Attiyah discussed the Gulf crisis with Mattis and reiterated Qatar's backing for the efforts of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to reach a resolution of the dispute through constructive dialogue, according to Qatar's state news agency.
-
He also expressed Qatar's appreciation for the US supportive stance for regional stability, stressing the depth of cooperation between the two countries in terms of combating and rejecting terrorism and violent extremism.
10:30pm - Egypt's FM discusses Gulf crisis with Russian counterpart
-
Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, held a phone conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, discussing the dispute with Qatar.
-
The foreign ministry of Egypt said Shoukry reiterated his country's rejection of Qatar's "support of terrorism" - the allegation that Doha denies.
-
The US state department has warned that the Gulf crisis between Qatar and its neighbors is at an impasse and could potentially drag on for weeks or even months.
-
The United States believes the crisis could "possibly even intensify" said on Thursday Heather Nauert, the spokeswoman for the state department.
-
Nauert did not specify what type of escalation the US fears. But she said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remains in close contact with the countries involved.
-
The US is praising Kuwait for trying to mediate a resolution, she said.
10pm - Tunisia's former leader: Anti-Qatar bloc isolated itself
-
Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki has said he believed that besieging Qatar is the last weapon at the disposal of regimes that have been trying for years to limit Qatar's role and prevent it from being a political player.
-
In an interview with Qatari daily Al Sharq published on Thursday, Marzouki said those who wanted to isolate Qatar were exposed and have themselves become isolated.
-
Marzouki said Qatar is on the right side and the whole world supports it and trusts its ability to withstand the crisis, stressing that the Arab peoples sympathise with Qatar and the vast majority of countries, particularly African ones, are on Qatar's side.
-
He said the battle against Qatar won't be the last, noting that other battles are "on the horizon and no one knows what third or fourth siege will hit any country" where a new Arab political regime rises.
6:45pm - Saudi Arabia accuses Qatar of using Twitter to stoke dissent
-
Saudi Arabia, which is leading a four-country blockade of Gulf neighbour Qatar, on Thursday accused Doha of being behind over 23,000 Twitter accounts it blames for trying to stoke dissent in Saudi Arabia.
-
"We found over 23,000 Twitter accounts driven by Qatar, some of them linked to accounts calling for 'revolution' in Saudi Arabia," Information Minister Awwad Saleh al-Awwad told AFP news agency during a visit to Paris.
4:53pm - World-beating wealth props up Qatar against sanctions
-
A month after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism, it is suffering from isolation but is nowhere near an economic crisis, the Reuters news agency reports.
-
The alliance against it, meanwhile, may not have options to inflict further damage.
-
As the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter, Qatar is so rich - at $127,660, its gross domestic product per capita in purchasing power terms is the highest of any country, according to the International Monetary Fund - it can deploy money to counter almost any type of sanction.
-
In the past month, it has arranged new shipping routes to offset the closure of its border with Saudi Arabia, deposited billions of dollars of state money in local banks to shore them up, and drawn the interest of some of the West's biggest energy firms by announcing a plan to raise its LNG output 30 percent.
-
The success of these initiatives suggests Qatar could weather months or years of the current sanctions if it has the political will to do so - and that further sanctions being contemplated by the alliance may not prove decisive.
-
Three of the West's biggest energy corporations are lobbying Qatar to take part in a huge expansion of its gas production, handing Doha an unintended but timely boost in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours.
-
The chief executives of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total all met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha before it announced a plan on Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 30 percent.
-
Company and industry sources told Reuters news agency that the CEOs had expressed interest in helping Qatar with its ambition to produce 100 million tonnes of LNG annually - equivalent to a third of current global supplies - in the next five to seven years.
-
Spokespeople from all three firms declined comment. However, a top executive from one energy major looking into expanding in Qatar said the huge business opportunity was worth the considerable political risk.
2:30pm - UN undersecretary Jeffrey Feltman in Doha
-
Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met with the United Nations undersecretary general Jeffrey Feltman in Doha.
-
During the meeting, Feltman expressed the UN's concern about the continuation of the Gulf crisis. He also stressed UN support of the Kuwaiti mediation efforts to solve the crisis.
10:20am - Germany to help clear up Qatar accusations
-
Germany's foreign minister says his country's intelligence service will participate in efforts to clear up accusations by Arab neighbours that Qatar supports "terror groups".
-
Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio Thursday there was an agreement for Qatar to "open all its books" to Germany's intelligence service "if we have questions about certain people or structures".
-
The minister said he no longer sees the risk of a military escalation in the standoff despite an angry reaction on Wednesday from the four Arab nations to Qatar's response to their demands. Gabriel said that, while the reaction sounded harsh, many demands were no longer mentioned.
-
Al Jazeera's Senior Political Analyst Marwan Bishara projects scenarios on the ongoing Gulf crisis.
-
There are limited choices for the four countries that are blockading Qatar as the military option appears to be off the table and diplomatic pressure on Qatar will split the Gulf Cooperation Council, he says.
05 July 2017
7:45pm - Turkey's Erdogan underlines support for Qatar
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined his country's support for Qatar and its anger at the demand for the closure of a Turkish military base in Doha. He said the demand shows "a lack of respect toward us and Qatar".
-
Erdogan told the German weekly Die Zeit on Wednesday that "what is being done with Qatar runs counter to international law".
6:15pm - Saudi-led bloc voices regret over Qatari reply to demands
-
Four Arab states imposing a partial blockade against Qatar have voiced "regret" over Doha's "negative reply" to their demands, according to a joint statement.
-
The statement was issued after the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain met in Cairo.
-
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a joint press conference that further steps against Qatar will be taken at the appropriate time in line with the international law.
-
He added that economic boycott against Qatar will remain until the country changes its policies for the better.
-
The minister also said he hoped that Turkey remained neutral in the crisis, while he called Iran "the biggest supporter of terrorism".
6:15pm - Trump calls Egypt's Sisi over Gulf crisis
-
US President Donald Trump has called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the ongoing dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbours, according to the White House.
-
Trump urged Egypt and other countries that imposed a blockade on Qatar "to negotiate constructively to resolve the dispute".
- Trump "reiterated the need for all countries to follow through on their commitments at the Riyadh Summit to stop terrorist financing and discredit extremist ideology", the statement said.
5:25pm - Kuwait FM meets German counterpart
-
Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah met on Wednesday with the visiting German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.
-
The foreign minister lauded Germany's support of Kuwait's mediation in resolving the regional crisis. For his part Gabriel reiterated his country's support of Kuwait, while urging restraint in order to reach a solution that satisfies all parties.
3:05pm - Qatar FM calls for dialogue to resolve Gulf Crisis
-
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, said his country is going to do "whatever it takes to protect our people", even as he urges more dialogue to resolve the crisis.
-
Sheikh Mohammed said that whatever Saudi Arabia and its allies take against Qatar should be based in international law.
-
"The four countries have received the Qatari response via Kuwait before the end of the additional deadline, which came at the request of HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait," said Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt in a joint statement on Wednesday.
-
"Qatar will receive a reply in due time," added the statement, which was reported by the Saudi News Agency.
1:05am - Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo
-
Heads of intelligence from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain held a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.
-
MENA, citing "informed sources", did not provide details of the meeting, which took place one day before foreign ministers from the four countries were due to meet to discuss the Gulf dispute.
12:13am - AU chair says Saudi FM's Ethiopia visit not related to GCC crisis
-
Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, unexpectedly attended a summit of African Union (AU) leaders in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
-
When asked about Jubeir's visit, Alpha Conde, the AU chairperson, insisted the Saudi diplomat's trip was not an attempt to shore up support for a Saudi-led embargo against Qatar.
-
"No, he didn't come here to discuss the crisis in the GCC," Conde said, using an acronym for the Gulf Cooperation Council. "He came to discuss cooperation because Africa is against financing terrorism. We want to eradicate all sorts of terrorism. This is why we said we will cooperate with Kuwait in mediating this [Gulf] crisis."
04 July 2017
11:02pm - Qatar FM: List of demands unrealistic and not actionable
-
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, said "the fight against terrorism" is "a top priority" for his country.
-
"It is an issue of national security, not only to the state of Qatar but to the entire region," he told reporters in Qatar's capital, Doha, after a meeting with Sigmar Gabriel, his German counterpart.
-
"However, the unjust siege imposed by the other states under the pretext of combating terrorism is totally false and fabricated," he added
-
The Qatari diplomat also said that the demands put to Doha by Saudi Arabia and its allies were impossible to meet.
-
"The list is unrealistic and is not actionable," he said. "It's not about terrorism, it's talking about shutting down the freedom of speech."
-
The foreign minister of Germany praised Qatar's "restraint" in responding to a blockade imposed by Arab states amid the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years.
-
"There are boundaries that you should not cross, that the sovereignty of each of country and the respect of this national sovereignty has to be there," Sigmar Gabriel told reporters in the Qatari capital, Doha, after a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
-
"It has to be a basic condition and when that is there, even the most difficult questions can be talked about," added Gabriel, concluding a tour of the Gulf region, which also included stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Aran Emirates.
5:10pm - German FM in Qatar for Gulf crisis talks
-
Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's foreign minister, is visiting Qatar as part of a Gulf tour to resolve the regional diplomatic crisis.
-
He is talking to journalists along with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Qatar's capital, Doha. Here are some excerpts from the press conference.
-
German FM: Gulf disunity could weaken entire region
-
German FM: Sovereignty of all nations needs to be respected
-
German FM: Best solution to Gulf crisis is deal to end support for armed groups
- German FM: Would be good if other Gulf states accepted the invitation to dialogue. Conflicts like this can only be resolved at the negotiating table
-
German FM: There are plenty of ways to prevent the crisis escalating
-
Qatar FM: We are fully prepared to engage in dialogue and examine grievances
-
Qatar FM: Enough with the smear campaign and false accusations
12:30pm - UAE says it is still waiting on Qatar response to demands
-
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahayan said that the Arab countries blockading Qatar were still waiting for a response to their demands via mediator Kuwait.
-
"I think it is premature to talk about extra sanctions ... this depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait," the foreign minister said at a press conference with his German counterpart in Abu Dhabi.
12:15pm - German FM sees Gulf standoff as chance to tackle 'terror finance'
-
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the entire Gulf region has the opportunity to strengthen the fight against "terrorism funding".
-
Gabriel is meeting officials in Abu Dhabi, before travelling to Doha to meet Qatar's foreign minister later on Tuesday.
11:15am - Qatar Petroleum CEO: Company 'will not be affected' by crisis
-
The CEO of state-run Qatar Petroleum has said the company "will not be affected by the siege".
-
Saad al-Kaabi was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday where he announced the company would be increasing its natural gas output by 30 percent by 2024.
-
In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, British Prime Minister Theresa May urged "all sides" of the ongoing crisis to "take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation and restore [GCC] unity", her office said in a statement on Monday.
-
The statement also said that the "UK remains committed to supporting this process."
03 July 2017
- France's President Emmanuel Macron has held a phone conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the situation in the Gulf.
8:55pm - Saudi FM: Hope for 'positive response' from Qatar
-
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said that he hopes Qatar will respond positively to a list of demands put forth by his country and other Arab states.
-
"We hope for a positive response to be able to resolve the crisis," he said from the Saudi city of Jeddah during a press conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.
-
Jubeir also said that Qatar's response will be "examined with precision".
-
The talks between the two foreign ministers focused on "the necessity of putting an end to the support for terrorism, extremism, and calls for hate and interference in the affairs of others", Jubeir said.
8:15pm - German FM: Arab states not questioning Qatar's sovereignty
-
Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's foreign minister, said he did not have the impression that the Arab states that have cut ties with Doha were questioning the sovereignty of Qatar.
-
He was speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in the Saudi city of Jeddah, during a tour of the Gulf region.
- Gabriel said that the best way to solve the stand-off between Qatar and its Arab neighbours would be an agreement across the region to prevent the financing of "terrorism".
5:54pm - Turkey: Linking Qatar base with Gulf crisis is wrong
-
Numan Kurtulmus, Turkey's deputy prime minister, says the ongoing crisis in the Gulf has nothing to do with the Turkish military base in Qatar.
-
"Turkey's military base in Qatar is not just for Qatar's security, but for the security of the whole [Gulf] area. Turkey has a base there as part of the area's safety. The presence of Turkish soldiers will remain," he told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara.
-
"Linking the [Gulf] crisis with the Turkish base is wrong. The tension and dispute between the Gulf countries is completely irrelevant [to the base]."
4:14pm - AU chair calls for peaceful resolution of Gulf crisis
-
Alpha Conde, the chairperson of the African Union and president of Guinea, has called for a peaceful end of the Gulf diplomatic dispute.
-
Conde was speaking at the opening of the 29th African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital, Adis Ababa.
-
He also said Africans must have one voice about the crisis.
12:00pm - Qatar hosted Hamas and Taliban delegations at the 'request' of the US
-
Former CIA director and retired general David Petraeus has said Qatar hosted delegations from both Hamas and the Taliban at the "request" of the US.
-
"Our partners should remember that Qatar - at our request - welcomed delegations from the Taliban and Hamas, and that Qatar is now home to our military headquarters for our operations throughout the Middle East," Petraeus told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.
-
Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has arrived in Kuwait to hand over the state's response to the 13 demands from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.
-
The response will be the focus of a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday of foreign ministers from the four countries that have cut ties with Qatar.
-
US President Donald Trump spoke separately to Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Sunday to discuss his "concerns about the ongoing dispute" between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours.
-
Trump also underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating "terrorism" and promoting regional stability, the White House said.
-
US President Donald Trump rang the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday night, reported the Qatar News Agency (QNA). The phone call dealt with the latest developments of the GCC crisis and its implications in the region.
-
The call also reviewed the American position, as well as international stances regarding the crisis, which call for dialogue and diplomacy in order to maintain the security and stability of the region, reported the QNA.
-
The two sides also stressed the importance of continuing their efforts and support to regional and international efforts for combatting "terrorism" and "extremism" in all its forms, regardless of its source or motives.
-
The two sides also reviewed the strategic bilateral ties between the two nations and the means to enhance and develop them.
4:03am - Germany urges 'serious dialogue' to resolve Qatar crisis
-
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who on Monday starts a tour of several Arab states, called for "serious dialogue" to end the Gulf crisis.
-
"We are worried that the distrust and the disunity could weaken all the parties concerned as well as the entire peninsula," said Gabriel, who will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
-
Gabriel called for a "serious dialogue between the parties" to resolve the crisis, adding that while Berlin was "not taking sides, the conflict... affects both us and our interests."
-
Saudi Arabia and three allies boycotting Qatar have agreed to a request by Kuwait to extend by 48 hours Sunday's deadline for Doha to comply to a set of demands, according to a joint statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.
-
Kuwait had received a response by Qatar to list of 13 demands imposed on it by a Saudi-led bloc of Arab countries, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.
-
After more than two weeks, the four countries gave Doha a 10-day ultimatum, which expired on Sunday night, to comply with a 13-point demand list in exchange for the end of the anti-Qatar measures.
-
Kuwait has received a response by Qatar to list of 13 demands imposed on it by a Saudi-led bloc of Arab countries, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, but has asked those countries to extend a deadline for compliance by forty-eight more hours.
-
Without stating whether Qatar had rejected the ultimatum as was widely expected, KUNA said Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah asked Saudi Arabia and three other countries that have boycotted Qatar to grant it an extension. Kuwait is mediating in the crisis.
12:07am - FMs from Saudi-led bloc to discuss Gulf dispute on Wednesday
-
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the Gulf diplomatic crisis.
-
"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, there will be a quartet meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Cairo on Wednesday July 5 to follow up on the developing situation regarding relations with Qatar," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.
-
The four Arab countries cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism" and being an ally of regional rival Iran, charges that Doha denies.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies