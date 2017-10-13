Mogherini: Trump doesn't have power to cancel Iran deal

EU foreign policy chief defends landmark 2015 accord, shortly after US president announces decision to decertify it.

    Mogherini: Trump doesn't have power to cancel Iran deal
    The EU's top diplomat said the Iran deal "is not a bilateral agreement" [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

    The United States cannot unilaterally terminate a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Federica Mogherini, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, has said. 

    Mogherini made the comments on Friday, just minutes after US President Donald Trump announced his decision not to certifythe landmark accord.

    READ MORE: What you need to know about Trump and the Iran deal

    "We cannot afford as the international community to dismantle a nuclear agreement that is working," said Mogherini, who chaired the final stages of the talks in July 2015

    "This deal is not a bilateral agreement, this is not an international treaty ... so it is clearly not in the hands of any president of any country in the world to terminate an agreement of this sort," Mogherini told reporters in Brussels.

    "The president of the United States has many powers, but not this one," she added.

    "The international community, and the European Union with it, has clearly indicated that the deal is, and will, continue to be in place."

    Mogherini said she spoke to Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, immediately after Trump's speech on Friday.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Gun control's racist past and present

    Gun control's racist past and present

    Calls for strict gun control after mass shootings overlook how regulations have been used to disarm people of colour.

    Assessing Trump: Is the president fit for office?

    Assessing Trump: Is the president fit for office?

    Experts discuss President Trump's mental state - and his effect on others.

    Rohingya refugees share stories of sexual violence

    Rohingya refugees share stories of sexual violence

    Myanmar's army killed many of the women they raped. Survivors in refugee camps in Bangladesh say they want justice.