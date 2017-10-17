The Brief: Mahmoud Hussein in jail, Kirkuk, Somalia

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Tuesday:

Don't miss:

We start in Asia Pacfic, where the threat of nuclear war is discussed again. Pyongyang's deputy UN ambassador has issued a stern warning. Read more here.

In the Middle East, the Iraqi army says it has taken full control of oil-rich Kirkuk as thousands flee. We bring you the latest.

Heartache continues in Somalia, as the death toll from a truck bombing has risen above 300 people. Has the media covered this enough? And is the world as sympathetic to the victims of this attack as they would be if the blast took place in Europe or the United States? Social media users are speaking up.

And our journalist, Mahmoud Hussein, marks 300 days in Egyptian jail. Read more about his plight here and share your support on social media. Journalism is not a crime.

Looking ahead:

Spain has jailed two Catalan separatist leaders pending invetsigation. We bring you the reaction from Barcelona.

What's behind Austria's sharp turn to the right? The European country has just voted in a 31-year-old conservative leader. Watch this discussion between three experts, and catch up with our profile later today.

And in the United States, we explore NFL protests as Colin Kaepernick files a case against the league, alleging collusion on the part of owners because no team has signed him following his protest over police brutality against black Americans.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...