The Brief: Liberia votes, Raqqa push, UK race report

The US-Turkey fallout continues, with President Erdogan describing the situation as "saddening". The US embassy suspended all non-immigrant visa applications, and Turkey retaliated with a tit-for-tat move. What prompted the dispute? Find out here.

In the Middle East, the two main Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, strive to achieve national reconciliation. They are set to meet in Cairo on Tuesday for Egypt-brokered negotiations. Will Hamas disarm as part of any deal? We asked the experts.

And in Germany, refugees fear the rise of the far right after recent elections saw it gain seats in the parliament. We met some people who have made the European country their home after fleeing war.

Liberia is voting for a new president today. Keep up with all the developments here.

In Syria, US-backed SDF rebels say they will soon announce the liberation of Raqqa. We will be bringing you more on this important battle for ISIL's last stronghold in the war-torn country.

And in the UK, a report ordered by the prime minister is expected to show that white people are far more likely to get jobs than black and ethnic minority Britons.

