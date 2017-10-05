Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Thursday:

  • There's breaking news from Iraq, where the army claims to have retaken Hawija. The town was ISIL's last stronghold. 
  • In Asia Pacific, the trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong-nam - the brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un - continues in Malaysia. A chemist has testified that the nerve agent believed to be have been used by the two female suspects was found on one of their shirts. More about that here.
  • In southwest Niger, five Nigerien and three US special forces were killed and others wounded in an ambush on a joint patrol. Wednesday's attack marks the first US combat casualties in Niger, where Washington provides training and security assistance in the fight against armed groups in the Sahel region.
  • To the Middle East, and confusion surrounds the timing of legislative and presidential elections in the aftermath of a Kurdish vote to secede from Iraq. What's next
  • And, it's been 60 years since the launch of Sputnik. Does your country have a satellite orbiting the Earth right now? Find out here.

  • We speak to the families of Muslim victims of lynchings in India two years on, as well as to some of those accused of carrying out the horrific killings.
  • Saudi Arabia's King Salman is due to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin today, having arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. What does this historic trip mean? Our reporter explains.
  • And we will break down the details of protests in Togo. Thousands of Togolese took to the streets of the country's capital Lome on Wednesday to protest the 50-year-rule of the Gnassingbe family and demand the president's immediate resignation. The rallies began last month and turned violent; there were claims that security forces killed a 10-year-old boy.

