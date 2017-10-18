The Brief: Kenya vote, Afghans mourn, UK hate crime

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Wednesday:

Don't miss:

We begin in South Asia, where a roadside blast has killed at least six police officers in Pakistan's city of Quetta. We report from Islamabad.

Staying in Asia, Afghanistan is in mourning after 71 people were killed in Taliban attacks.

To Turkey, which is locked in a war of words with Europe ahead of this weekend's EU summit. Turkey has a "crucial role in the Middle East", as one analyst tells us, so why are there tensions? Find out here.

And Qatar has accused Saudi Arabia of promoting "regime change" during its four-month blockade of Doha. Read more about that here and catch up with all the latest updates on the Qatar-GCC crisis.

Looking ahead:

Kenya is gripped by tension after the opposition candidate Raila Odinga pulled out of a re-run vote. A senior electoral official has resigned. Will the election still take place? We break the developments down.

Hate crimes are on the rise in the UK following the Brexit vote and after a series of attacks. We report on the latest government survey and speak to victims of hate crimes.

And Quebec is set to vote on a controversial face veil ban. Why are rights groups concerned? Find out more.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...