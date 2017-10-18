The Brief: Kenya vote, Afghans mourn, UK hate crime

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Wednesday:
Don't miss:
-
We begin in South Asia, where a roadside blast has killed at least six police officers in Pakistan's city of Quetta. We report from Islamabad.
-
Staying in Asia, Afghanistan is in mourning after 71 people were killed in Taliban attacks.
-
To Turkey, which is locked in a war of words with Europe ahead of this weekend's EU summit. Turkey has a "crucial role in the Middle East", as one analyst tells us, so why are there tensions? Find out here.
-
And Qatar has accused Saudi Arabia of promoting "regime change" during its four-month blockade of Doha. Read more about that here and catch up with all the latest updates on the Qatar-GCC crisis.
Looking ahead:
-
Kenya is gripped by tension after the opposition candidate Raila Odinga pulled out of a re-run vote. A senior electoral official has resigned. Will the election still take place? We break the developments down.
-
Hate crimes are on the rise in the UK following the Brexit vote and after a series of attacks. We report on the latest government survey and speak to victims of hate crimes.
- And Quebec is set to vote on a controversial face veil ban. Why are rights groups concerned? Find out more.
Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...