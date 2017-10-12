The Brief: Kenya, Palestinian deal, Austria vote

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Thursday:

Don't miss:

We start in the Middle East, where rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah have reached a deal over political reconciliation following a meeting in Cairo. Read more here.

In Kenya, tensions simmer after opposition candidate Raila Odinga pulled out the race. Why did he quit? This comment piece has a few suggestions.

In the United States, DeAndre Harris, a black man who was beaten up by white supremacists at a recent rally has been served an arrest warrant. Activists are outraged.

And in Canada, we report on the thousands of indigenous children were forcibly removed from their homes and placed with non-native families.

Looking ahead:

Austria goes to the polls on Sunday, with expectations the far right will claim votes. We will bring you an interview with political scientist Cas Mudde.

There are days to go until Trump's October 15 deadline to certify or withdraw Iran from the nuclear deal. We have analysed why Trump's threat matter, voices from Iran and will bring you more analysis today.

And to Greece, where a Pakistani migrant has been severely beaten up. Is sentiment against minorities rising once again? We bring you the latest on the victim's condition.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...