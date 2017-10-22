The Brief: Japan vote, Catalonia, Swaziland orphans

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Sunday:
Don't miss:
-
A photo essay from Swaziland shows a centre where African orphans learn Mandarin, Buddhism and kung fu. View these scenes here.
-
And how does Israel engage in "water apartheid"? We report from Jordan Valley in Occupied West Bank.
Looking ahead:
- In Spain, hundreds of thousands have gathered to protest against the government's plan to impose direct rule over Catalonia. Catch up here and stay with us for more updates.
- As tensions mount over North Korea, our opinion writer explores the fears surrounding a Kim Jong-un assasination.
- And Kenya is expected to vote in a matter of days. After the main opposition candidate pulled out, what's expected next? Find out here.
Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...