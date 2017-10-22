The Brief: Japan vote, Catalonia, Swaziland orphans

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Sunday:

Don't miss:

We start in Japan, which is holding snap elections today. What's expected? Find out here.

A photo essay from Swaziland shows a centre where African orphans learn Mandarin, Buddhism and kung fu. View these scenes here.

And how does Israel engage in "water apartheid"? We report from Jordan Valley in Occupied West Bank.

Looking ahead:

In Spain, hundreds of thousands have gathered to protest against the government's plan to impose direct rule over Catalonia. Catch up here and stay with us for more updates.

As tensions mount over North Korea, our opinion writer explores the fears surrounding a Kim Jong-un assasination.

And Kenya is expected to vote in a matter of days. After the main opposition candidate pulled out, what's expected next? Find out here.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...