The Brief: Japan vote, Catalonia, Swaziland orphans

Japan votes in snap elections, anger in Catalonia as Spain tightens grip following referendum and orphans learn kung fu.

    A man walks in the rain past election posters near a polling station in Tokyo, Japan [Issei Kato/Reuters]

    Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Sunday:

    Don't miss:

    • We start in Japan, which is holding snap elections today. What's expected? Find out here.

    • A photo essay from Swaziland shows a centre where African orphans learn Mandarin, Buddhism and kung fu. View these scenes here.

    • And how does Israel engage in "water apartheid"? We report from Jordan Valley in Occupied West Bank. 

    Looking ahead:

    • In Spain, hundreds of thousands have gathered to protest against the government's plan to impose direct rule over Catalonia. Catch up here and stay with us for more updates.
    • As tensions mount over North Korea, our opinion writer explores the fears surrounding a Kim Jong-un assasination.
    • And Kenya is expected to vote in a matter of days. After the main opposition candidate pulled out, what's expected next? Find out here.

