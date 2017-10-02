Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Monday:

We start in the United States. There has been a deadly shooting at the Las Vegas Strip. Read more here.

In Asia Pacific, where the two women accused of killing Kim Jong-nam - the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - have pleaded not guilty. The trial continues until November 30.

In Europe, after a day of heavy clashes between protesters and police, the results of the Catalan referendum suggest a "Yes" vote for independence. Catch up on all of our Catalonia explainers, news, features and analysis here.

In Canada, Jagmeet Singh has won the race to become the leader of the New Democratic Party. Elected with 53.6 percent of the vote, the 38-year-old is focused on electoral reform, reconciliation with indigenous peoples and tackling climate change. He also wants to scrap the controversial practice of "carding". Read more about that here.

And speaking to us from London, Sarmad Masud - the British director of a groundbreaking feminist western shot in Pakistan who has been selected to run in the Oscar race - talks to us about the concept of honour, the true story behind his film "My Pure Land" and experiences as the child of Pakistani immigrants.

To the Middle East, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah will travel to Gaza as part of a fresh push to end a decade-long split between Fatah and Hamas. Is the rapprochement a win-win deal? We analyse the developments.

In Europe, France is reeling from a deadly attack in Marseille in which two people were killed. Why is the state of emergency unable to provide security? We speak to the experts.

And our reporter in Bangladesh meets the victims of a boat tragedy. Last week, scores of Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar drowned when their vessel capsized.

