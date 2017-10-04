Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Wednesday:

Don't miss:

We start in the United States, where the police have revealed how meticulously the Las Vegas attacker planned the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Read for more details here.

In France, parliament has approved a controversial anti-terrorism law that critics say will create a permanent emergency situation in the country.

In the Middle East, former Iraqi President and Kurdish politician, Jalal Talabani, died on Tuesday in Germany at the age of 84. Talabani held office from 2005 to 2014 following the overthrow of Saddam Hussein by a US-led invasion. Read more about him here.

India's Supreme Court has been hearing arguments from the government and the two Rohingya, who have petitioned against the government's plan to deport the persecuted community. Human rights activist Ravi Nair told Al Jazeera that the Indian government's deportation plan was a violation of article 21 of the Constitution.

And two days after people in the Catalonia region overwhelmingly voted for independence in a referendum, Spanish King Felipe VI has voiced his opposition to the move. He urged state authorities to defend what he called "constitutional order". Catch up on with all our Catalonia explainers, news, features and analysis here.

Looking ahead:

Jagmeet Singh has been chosen as the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), one of the largest political parties in Canada. What does Singh's win mean for the NDP? Our reporter will explain.

We have been covering the Rohingya refugee crisis for the past several weeks. As part of our efforts to tell the stories using various tools, we will be bringing to you a 360 degree look at the crisis.

Questions are being raised on gun culture in the US in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. We will speak to an expert to understand the divisive issue.

We continue to report on how the Donald Trump administration has targeted anti-government protesters. We will look into their cases.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...

Source: Al Jazeera News