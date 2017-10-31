'Several fatalities' after driver plows New York crowd

US police say a vehicle has been driven into a bicycle path in New York City, causing "several fatalities and numerous" injuries.

The New York City fire department confirmed to Al Jazeera that at least six people were killed and 15 wounded in the incident on Tuesday at Lower Manhattan.

The city's police department said on Twitter that one vehicle had struck another, then the driver "got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police".

The suspect was taken into custody after the incident at Lower Manhattan, police said.

The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," she added.

More to follow.