'Several fatalities' after driver plows New York crowd

Police say 'several' people have been killed and 'numerous' injured after vehicle drives onto bike path in Manhattan.

    Police block off a street after the incident in New York City [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
    US police say a vehicle has been driven into a bicycle path in New York City, causing "several fatalities and numerous" injuries.

    The New York City fire department confirmed to Al Jazeera that at least six people were killed and 15 wounded in the incident on Tuesday at Lower Manhattan.

    The city's police department said on Twitter that one vehicle had struck another, then the driver "got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police".

    The suspect was taken into custody after the incident at Lower Manhattan, police said.

    US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, said in a statement.

    "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," she added.

    More to follow.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

